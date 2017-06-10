June 9-15, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 24 | Saturday, June 10, 2017

2013: The Memphis Grizzlies announce they will not renew the contract of Lionel Hollins as coach of the NBA team following the Grizzlies’ best year in franchise history. The weekend before the announcement, around 100 Grizzlies fans rally in Tom Lee Park in support of a new contract for Hollins.

2004: Prince plays The Pyramid on the Musicology tour.

1967: Collierville mayor A.G. Neville Jr. is running unopposed for another term of office, and among the aldermen seeking re-election on the June ballot is Herman Wright Cox, who is vice-mayor.

Meanwhile, candidates in the October elections for the new mayor-council form of government in Memphis are already pulling qualifying petitions from the Shelby County Election Commission. And many of the early contenders circulating petitions are state legislators representing the city in Nashville. The mayor-council setup will replace the city commission form of government, with the winners of the October city elections and the runoffs that follow taking office Jan. 1, 1968. City government is about one year into its move out of the Shelby County Courthouse to the new seven-story City Hall at 125 N. Main St.

1942: A half-hour practice blackout takes place in Memphis and across the state as part of the homeland preparations during World War II. Two thousand air-raid wardens are stationed around the city to make sure lights went out in homes and businesses and that blackout curtains were used. The blackout extends to street lights as well as matches and cigarettes. Exceptions to the blackout rule are hospitals, trains, railroad and bus stations, airports, and plants making war materials. The regulations require cars on the road at the time of blackout to pull over and turn off their lights.