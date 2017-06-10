VOL. 10 | NO. 24 | Saturday, June 10, 2017

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will participate in the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day Thursday, June 15, by offering free rides in Memphis, Shelby County and West Memphis on its paratransit vehicles, fixed-route buses and rubber-tired trolley buses. For details and route maps, visit matatransit.com.

Downtown Memphis will host Touch-A-Truck Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Civic Center Plaza, 125 N. Main St. Kids will have a hands-on opportunity to explore, climb and touch Memphis fire and police vehicles, farming and construction trucks, a school bus and a storm tracker; other activities include games, photo booth, face painting and more. Cost is free. Visit downtownmemphis.com for details.

The GPAC Food Truck & Music Festival will take place Sunday, June 11, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Celebrate Memphis music with performances by Jason D. Williams, Memphis Jones and Proud Mary. Admission is free; bring blankets and camp chairs (no coolers). Visit gpacweb.com.

Germantown Community Library will kick off its Egyptology 101 series for adults and teens 13 and older with “Egyptology 101: Egyptian Art” Monday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 1925 Exeter Road. Other sessions follow June 26, July 10 and July 24; each introductory talk will be led by speakers from the University of Memphis’ Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology. Pre-registration required. Visit the library or call 901-757-7323.

NAWBO Memphis will host its 2017 Women’s Business Accelerator graduation Tuesday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Guest speaker Caitlin Roberson, host of The Radiant Feminine podcast and author of “30 Ways to Happy,” will speak on developing a framework for effortless confidence. Visit nawbomemphis.org for details and registration.

Twilight Tuesday, Beale Street Landing’s free outdoor movie series, will feature “Space Jam” Tuesday, June 13, at 8:30 p.m. on the landing, 251 Riverside Drive. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and grab a spot on the landing’s sloping rooftop, with movies projected on a 24-foot screen at the bottom. Visit downtownmemphis.com for details.

Project Management Institute Memphis Chapter will meet Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Guest speaker Michael Graber of Southern Growth Studio will address the topic “Rejuvenating a Stale Category.” Visit pmimemphis.org for details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will host a workshop titled “Getting Started in Government Contracting” Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Attendees will learn the basics of government contracting and identify steps to get started. Registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

The third biannual We Mean Business Symposium, hosted by the city of Memphis Office of Business Diversity and Compliance, will be held Thursday, June 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. Geared toward small, minority and women business enterprises (SMWBEs), vendors will have a networking opportunity in a matchmaking forum with procurement officials from each division of city government, quasi-governmental agencies and city partners. Cost is free; RSVP required. Register at eventbrite.com.