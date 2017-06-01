VOL. 132 | NO. 109 | Thursday, June 01, 2017

Local Medical Program Expands Internationally

A simulation program created by physicians at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Regional One Health to train health care workers to more efficiently handle obstetrical emergencies is now expanding internationally.

The program was founded about five years ago by Dr. Giancarlo Mari, professor and chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UTHSC, as part of a plan to tackle the county’s high infant mortality rate. Since then, it’s been used to train more than 500 obstetricians, nurses and residents from 15 states, including Tennessee.

Mari and a team from UTHSC and Regional One Health, where he is medical director of the High-Risk Obstetrics Program, recently took the program to China at the invitation of the Third Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University in Henan Province, one of the top facilities for maternal and child health in China. During the trip, the team instructed health care workers from 36 hospitals in the province, who will then train other health care workers across the country in the program’s best practices for rapid response and delivery of quality care in emergency situations.

The effort is a multidisciplinary program for dealing with emergencies before, during and after delivery. It stresses teamwork, effective communication, shared decision making and advanced knowledge of protocols for situations that require quick response.

– Andy Meek

Grizzlies Name D-League GM and Head Coach

The Memphis Grizzlies have tapped their front office to fill two leadership roles with their NBA Development League expansion team, which will begin play in Southaven in the 2017-18 season.

Chris Makris, the Grizzlies’ director of basketball operations, will serve as general manager of the D-League franchise, while Glynn Cyprien will be the team’s head coach.

Makris spent nine years as GM of the Iowa Energy, the Grizzlies’ former D-League affiliate. Cyprien joined the Grizzlies’ basketball operations front office during the 2014-15 season and was named interim head coach of the Iowa Energy on Jan. 9.

In addition to their NBA D-League responsibilities, Makris and Cyprien both will continue in their roles within the Grizzlies front office.

In celebration of the Grizzlies’ new NBA D-League team, the team will host a fan event at Tanger Outlets in Southaven Friday, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Grizzlies also will host a D-League Fan Fest Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, where the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a free T-shirt. A free Grizzlies youth basketball clinic will be held for 60 boys and girls, ages 7 to 14, from 11 a.m. to noon. Those who wish to participate in the clinic must visit grizzlies.com/youthbasketball to pre-register.

In addition to multiple programs, activities and giveaways, fans at Saturday’s event will be joined by Makris, Cyprien and Grizzlies players Andrew Harrison and Wayne Selden Jr. for autographs and Q&A sessions.

The Grizzlies’ NBA D-League team will play its 24 home games at the 8,400-seat Landers Center. Ticket information and pricing, as well as the team’s name and logo, will be announced at a later date.

– Don Wade

Speak Creative Launches Custom Website Service

Memphis-based Speak Creative has launched a new service designed to help small businesses and organizations on a tight budget create a custom designed website in two weeks.

The service, called Lift, pairs a company representative with a designer to create a custom website focused on growing the business.

The cost of creating a website with Lift is $5,000, which allows a business owner to work directly with an experienced web designer to create a mobile-ready website that represents their business and meets its digital-marketing goals.

“There are plenty of self-service website builders available, but unfortunately all of the work is on the business owner to complete,” Mike Moran, director of creative service at Speak, said in a release. “Plus, the templates available don’t have your business in mind to help you see growth. Lift allows you to focus on your business, leaving the website design and development to us.”

Websites created through Lift will be hosted on SiteWrench, a proprietary content management system that Speak has been building and improving since its inception in 2003. With 99.9 percent uptime and a dedicated support team, SiteWrench provides easy editing access to users and is regularly updated with new features.

Founded 18 years ago, Speak Creative’s primary markets are Memphis and Nashville, where it has a local presence. Last year, the company announced plans to build a new headquarters at 1648 W. Massey Road in East Memphis. The 7,000-square-foot office space will be located in the heart of East Memphis and allows for continued expansion by the agency. The Nashville office of the company began in 2014, and is currently located at 6979 Sunnywood Drive in Lennox Village.

Daily News staff

Sullivan Branding Adds 3 To Account Service Team

Sullivan Branding has made a few additions to its account service team.

Amy Sorkin, who’s been working with Memphis-based agencies for more than a decade, has joined the firm as an account director.

Cat Allen, who has an extensive background working with retail and luxury brands, in addition to nonprofit work, joined Sullivan Branding as an account executive.

And Ali DiGirolamo has joined as an account coordinator. She previously worked as a marketing coordinator for a health care nonprofit, where she focused on two major fundraising events.

– Andy Meek

Memphis Middle of the Pack As a ‘Staycation’ City

Memphis ranked No. 99 out of 150 cities for a “staycation” in 2017, according to a recent study by personal finance website WalletHub.

Orlando, Florida, topped the rankings, followed by Chicago and San Diego. Chula Vista, California – which is about 15 minutes away from San Diego – came in last place.

To calculate the scores, WalletHub looked at 36 metrics for the 150 biggest U.S. cities. Thirteen metrics related to recreation, such as golf courses, hiking trails, shopping centers and bike lanes; 17 related to food and entertainment, such as museums, theaters, movie ticket prices and restaurant costs; and six related to rest and relaxation, such as the cost of a massage and the idealness of summer weather.

Memphis ranked 88th in recreation, 69th in food and entertainment, and 96th in rest and relaxation.

Other Tennessee cities included in the rankings were Knoxville (No. 30), Nashville (No. 35) and Chattanooga (No. 70). Jackson, Mississippi, came in at No. 58; Birmingham, Alabama, at No. 79; and Little Rock, Arkansas, at No. 84.

– Don Wade