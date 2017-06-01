Last Word: Foote Homes Falls, Kellogg Layoffs and The SCS Ask

VOL. 132 | NO. 109 | Thursday, June 01, 2017

Once upon a time in South Memphis it could be difficult to tell where Foote Homes began and Cleaborn Homes ended or vice versa. The key to this was which side of Lauderdale you were looking at. The east side was Cleaborn and the west was Foote with Lauderdale as the dividing line.

Otherwise there was little difference in the brick buildings with the exception of Emmanuel Episcopal Center’s cupola which you can still see clearly – one familiar point in what is now Heritage Landing at Cleaborn Pointe. That is the mixed-income development that has replaced the second to last large public housing development in Memphis.

Foote is the last and this week city leaders formally kicked off its demolition as part of the larger South City redevelopment area that already includes Cleaborn.

It looks like there won’t be any problem meeting the $9.8 million threshold for damage to public facilities in Shelby County in seeking federal disaster assistance from the Saturday storm. MLGW will spend at least $7 million in its response, which is now focused on the smaller outage areas.

Kellogg is closing its distribution center on Shelby Oaks Drive at the end of July, laying off 172 people.

Financial Federal reaches an important milestone with $500 million in assets but the bank’s president tells us there’s a method behind the milestone and confirms the bank’s expansion to include more small to mid-size businesses, which is a trend locally.

An interesting discussion at Tuesday’s Shelby County Schools board meeting with the approval of the SCS budget proposal that now goes to the Shelby County Commission. Some school board members are questioning the strategy that has brought a stability to the funding discussion between the school system and county government through seven years of historic changes in public education. And superintendent Dorsey Hopson agrees the school system doesn’t have all of the funding it needs, but puts much of that on state government.

Here’s a recap of the City Council’s budget discussion earlier this week that included a proposed $7.3 million cut to the Memphis Police budget. We direct your attention to a budget amendment at the bottom of the story for $100,000 to study an expansion of Liberty Bowl stadium. Council member Frank Colvett wants to explore the expansion as a way of bringing back the summer stadium concert to Memphis.

The annual Memphis Reads event is on the other side of summer and this year’s selection for the community read is “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak. And Zusak will be in the city in September for a series of presentations.

Black, Lee and Boyd in the Republican race for Governor show up at Reagan Day in Murfreesboro. Our Nashville correspondent, Sam Stockard, looks at how the three are distinguishing themselves from one another in his “View From The Hill” column and gets some guidance from state Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris of Collierville on his part in the race.

Jackson State University, Mississippi’s largest historically black university, has a controversial nominee to lead the institution and there is a call to reopen the search process that picked William Bynum from the presidency of Mississippi Valley State University.

The Grizz make some front office moves in preparation for their new D-League team in Southaven later this year.

It’s been awhile since we’ve looked in on the U.S. Supreme Court case between the state of Mississippi and Memphis Light Gas and Water Division over the Memphis water supply. Here’s a reminder of the stakes in this pending appeal from Farm Journal’s AgWeb.

Chris Stapleton’s June 6 date at Landers Center is among the shows he has cancelled. Details from Rolling Stone.

The WGN television series “Underground” was a very popular show in the Memphis market. In fact, it was more popular here than just about any market in America during its all too brief run. Several of the stars came here in May 2016 to celebrate the show’s success with a proclamation at City Hall. And the makers of the show brought the cast through for a special showing of its premiere at the National Civil Rights Museum. They and the cast also talked about the impact the museum, especially with the broader scope of its recent renovation, had on their outlook. The Washington Post on why Underground was cancelled and what might happen next.

And The Hollywood Reporter on Cinemax’s decision to cancel its series “Quarry” after one season. Quarry was a post-Vietnam drama shot here in Memphis with particular attention to mid-1970s Memphis detail.