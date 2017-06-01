VOL. 132 | NO. 109 | Thursday, June 01, 2017

Memphis Italian Festival 2017 will be held Thursday through Saturday, June 1-3, in Marquette Park (corner of Mount Moriah and Park Avenue). The celebration of all things Italian will feature full-course meals and picnic dinners, vendors, bocce and cornhole tournaments, live entertainment and more. Visit memphisitalianfestival.com for details.

The Metal Museum will host Whet Thursday: The Great Mississippi Whale Watch on Thursday, June 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 374 Metal Museum Drive. Attendees can tour the museum and grounds, watch a metalsmithing demonstration, and enjoy food trucks, cash bar and live music. Cost is free. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Carriage Crossing’s Movie Mania series continues with a screening of “Zootopia” Friday, June 2, at dusk in Central Park at the mall, 4674 Merchants Park Circle. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Cost is free. Visit shopcarriagecrossing.com.

The Overton Park Conservancy will hold its annual A Day of Merrymaking on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Overton Park, 1914 Poplar Ave. The family-friendly festival will feature music, food trucks, arts and crafts, beer garden and more. Kids and dogs welcome. Visit overtonpark.org/merrymaking for details.

The Memphis #WearOrange Community Picnic, a gun violence awareness cookout hosted by Moms Demand Action – Memphis and its partner organizations, will be held Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m. in Robert R. Church Park just off of Beale Street. In addition to the free cookout, there will be kids’ activities, a live band and opportunities to make connections to make Memphis safer from gun violence. Visit bit.ly/WearOrangeMEM to RSVP.

901 Comics will host an art show featuring Dean Zachary on Saturday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. at 2162 Young Ave. Zachary is best known for illustrating an array of popular comic book titles including Batman, Superboy, Green Lantern, The Night Man and more. Visit 901comics.com for more information.

Ballet on Wheels Dance School and Company will present “Annie: the Dance-sical” Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. This never-before-seen dance performance based on the Broadway musical and movie features dancers ages 3-14 in a variety of dance genres and styles. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com; visit balletonwheels.org for details.