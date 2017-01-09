The Week Ahead: January 10-16

VOL. 132 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 09, 2017

Good morning, Memphis! Just as the weather here can go from frigid to balmy in a matter of days, the mulching of Christmas trees clashes with the Boys of Summer this week. Plus, the Tennessee General Assembly kicks off its new session, and Paradiso is “Singin’ in the Rain.” Here’s what else you need to know in The Week Ahead…

The last day Shelby County will offer free recycling of your Christmas tree and other holiday greenery is Monday, with a drop off at Agricenter International near the ShowPlace Arena, 105 S. Germantown Road.

The recycling effort is part of county government’s Sustainable Shelby effort and is in its 18th year. The trees and other greenery become mulch that in the spring and fall is distributed during Earth Day and America Recycles events locally.

The annual Cardinals Caravan rolls into Memphis on Friday with a stop at AutoZone Park, 200 Union Ave. Players scheduled to be on the caravan: outfielder Randal Grichuk, and pitchers Luke Weaver, Sam Tuivailala and Austin Gomber. New Memphis Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp, who is both a former Redbird and St. Louis Cardinal, will part of the caravan and so will former St. Louis starting pitcher Danny Cox.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public. The first 400 youths 15 and younger will receive a free autograph ticket, which ensures one signature from each current and former player. For more information, call the Redbirds at 901-721-6050.

Achievement School District leaders meet this week with parents of two North Memphis schools that are part of the state-run district for low-performing schools. The meetings – Monday at Klondike Prep Academy (1250 Vollintine Ave.) and Wednesday at Humes Prep Academy (659 N. Manassas St.), both at 5 p.m. – could include more information about just what will happen with the schools that Gestalt Community Schools is exiting at the end of the current school year.

The ASD has been trying to find other charter operators to step in at the two schools for the 2017-2018 school year Gestalt announced it was pulling out earlier this year, citing declining attendance at each school.

The Tennessee Legislature opens for business Tuesday in Nashville. And during the ceremonial beginning you will see a change in one of the top positions. With the retirement of Lt. Gov. and state Senate speaker Ron Ramsey at the end of 2016 by virtue of Ramsey not running for re-election last year, veteran Oak Ridge Republican Randy McNally has a lock on being the new Lt. Gov. and state Senates speaker. McNally is the choice of the Senate Republican caucus which is 28 of the 33 Senators in the upper chamber.

...Also a reminder that The Daily News will have more extensive and detailed coverage of the Legislative session from our Capitol Hill correspondent and “View From The Hill” columnist Sam Stockard as well as the Associated Press team in Nashville.

The Grizzlies’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Game will take place on Sunday with an 8 p.m. tip and will be televised on ESPN. The Chicago Bulls will be the opponent. This year’s National Civil Rights Museum Legacy Award honorees are former NBA players Grant Hill and Steve Smith and former WNBA player Lisa Leslie.

Before the game, they will participate in the newly renamed Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium presented by the Hyde Family Foundations. The symposium will be streamed live on grizzlies.com. While admission is free to the symposium with the purchase of a ticket to the Grizzlies vs. Bulls game, space is limited. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Malco’s Cinema Paradiso is hosting two screenings of a classic next week.

In time for the film’s 65th anniversary, the Paradiso is presenting “Singin’ in the Rain” with showings on Sunday at 2 p.m. and the following Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.

The two-day event is being presented nationwide in select cinemas in partnership with Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The showing – which is presented in the same aspect ratio as it was when it was originally released on the big screen – also includes commentary from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.

It’s often referred to as one of the greatest musicals ever filmed, and do we even need to remind you it stars Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor?

Get tickets for Sunday’s screening here and the Wednesday, Jan. 18, screening here.

The first Shelby County Commission meeting is Monday. Not as much of a changeover as the Memphis City Council had during its first 2017 meeting last week because the commission, and county government in general, operate on a different political calendar. The commission’s new chairman begins the yearlong term in September because that is when the four-year term of office for the commission, the county mayor as well as other county elected officials begins. However, both sides of the Main Street Mall generally observe the same budget season in the spring on the way to fiscal years that begin July 1. And now you know.

The University of Memphis basketball team will play USF in an American Athletic Conference contest at 5 p.m. Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis forward Dedric Lawson has been leading the league in scoring at more than 20 points per game and has been among the rebounding leaders as well at around 11 boards per game. Get your tickets here.

–––

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.