New Cordova-Area Brewery Coming Soon

The fact that Ben Pugh and Richie EsQuivel decided to name the brewery they’re developing in Cordova “Meddlesome Brewing Co.” gives at least some indication of the nature of their personalities.

And of the philosophy they bring to the brewing process – both of them being unafraid, they say, to “meddle” with convention to try to come out with a better product and to improve as brewers.

They’ll get their chance soon enough. Construction is set to begin on their facility in Cordova, which will have about 4,000 square feet dedicated to production at 7750-B Trinity Road.

They’re aiming for a late March opening – early spring, they say, to avoid locking themselves to a fixed date. The beer names have all been decided on, the recipes have been finished, it’s just a matter of “putting all the pieces together over the next few months,” Pugh says.

“We’re going to have a good-sized, say 1,200- to 1,300-square-foot taproom,” he said. “Everything’s going to be real industrial. Lots of metal and piping, and anything we can keep exposed to get that feel out of it, that’s what we’re going for.

“Divided off, we’ll have the brewery space and have future plans for a patio in the back,” he said. “There’ll also be a cabled-off walkway for patrons to walk through the brewery on their way to the patio.”

Both men are the owners, brewers, marketers – and everything else, really. They’ve known each other for a little less than a decade. They’ve brewed together before, and brewed elsewhere, and they eventually decided Memphis was the market they wanted to be in together.

EsQuivel wanted to be a professional brewer so intensely that he quit his job of almost 12 years and decided to work at Boscos while helping get what would become Meddlesome ready to open.

“We saw a need for another local brewery in Memphis, and we thought it made sense to strike while the iron is hot,” he said.

They also don’t think, even with the breweries that are here all producing some of the same things, that it will be tough to stand out. Everybody in town, Pugh says, for the most part has the same beers. But while they all might have, say, an IPA, “everybody’s is drastically different.” The same for something like a stout.

All the Memphis breweries, in other words, have their own personalities. And here comes a new one that’s a bit “meddlesome.”

“If you look at Denver, Asheville, the East Coast, the West Coast, they’re so densely populated but everyone is still doing really well,” Pugh said. “Local breweries seem to be dominating the market. I think that’s one of the best reasons to get into it. As far as here – made in Memphis, local, hand-crafted – I think this generation gets it.”

Of course, with the explosion in breweries, it makes it a bit tough to pick something when it comes time to figure out a name. Beer-related names, Pugh said, are getting to be slim pickings.

“And we went all around the world” before landing on Meddlesome.

“And then for people out in the suburbs, they’re having to drive all the way across Memphis to get to Midtown and Downtown to get to these breweries,” EsQuivel said. “That’s why we chose this location.”