Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 09, 2017

Nashville's Music City Center Set for $20M Upgrade

The Associated Press

Updated 4:16PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville's $623 million convention center is expecting a $20 million upgrade 3 1/2 years after it opened.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2iNcY5z) that officials are moving forward with Music City Center plans to build a food and beverage outlet and expand the building's exhibit hall and concourse space.

The Nashville Convention Center Authority's board approved the project Thursday.

Construction will begin immediately and is scheduled for completion at the end of the year.

The project had not been previously announced by Mayor Megan Barry's administration.

The expansion will add more than 11,000 additional square feet to the facility.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 65 419 419
MORTGAGES 75 479 479
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 181 604 604
BANKRUPTCIES 47 234 234
BUSINESS LICENSES 35 106 106
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 56 293 293
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 78 78

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.