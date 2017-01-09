More Than One Convention Center Hotel Proposal

VOL. 132 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 09, 2017

There is another convention center hotel proposal in circulation, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says.

It isn’t as far along in specifics as the tentative proposal by Denver financier Robert Swerdling that surfaced last week.

Swerdling’s general plan is a 600-room hotel on what is now the Mud Island parking garage on Front Street at Poplar Avenue. Swerdling said he has rounded up $180 million in private financing.

“There are serious discussions,” Strickland said. “I don’t feel like it’s imminent though. I don’t think any group has it totally 100 percent financed yet.”

Strickland said Swerdling pitched a city-owned convention center hotel at first.

“I didn’t really like that,” he said of the first idea. “I don’t like to use our general fund or CIP (capital) dollars for what I call something outside the core services, similar to Mud Island, similar to the coliseum. That’s what I firmly believe in this case, too.”

But if Swerdling has $180 million in private financing, it’s probably not the whole cost of building a convention center hotel, according to Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau president Kevin Kane. He puts it at $220 million to $230 million.

“Big hotels don’t happen without incentives unless you are Las Vegas,” Kane said. “It’s very hard to make those deals work.”

Strickland isn’t ruling out some kind of public money like an incremental share of sales tax revenue generated by a new hotel within the city’s existing Downtown Tourism Development Zone.

“I think that’s too early to really comment on one way or the other,” he said when asked about that option.

And the city could provide the Mud Island parking lot land, which it currently owns, and then have the hotel owners develop a parking garage that the city would lease back to them.

Strickland has also talked about the use of tax increment finance – or TIF – zones that involve increased property tax revenue being used as a revenue stream to finance such a project.

“These types of projects come with city support in some form or fashion and the reason the city gives that support is because it pays huge dividends for the community,” Kane said.

Strickland agrees with Kane and others who have been saying for years that the city doesn’t have a critical mass of more than 1,000 hotel rooms around the convention center to draw bigger conventions and meetings to the city in general.

“Tourism and the convention business are important to the economy of Memphis and we need to improve that,” Strickland said.

The Sheraton is the city’s original convention center hotel and the largest in the city at 600 rooms. The nearby Crowne Plaza is another 230 rooms.

Strickland believes Swerdling settled on the Mud Island parking garage site because of general, long-range plans beyond the upcoming $60 million renovation of the convention center that include another hotel in that area.

“I’d be interested in talking to anybody about anything adjacent to the convention center, although there’s not much other space available,” he said.

The improving economy is just a part of the equation that has drawn a number of smaller hotel projects Downtown but away from the convention center. Banks are a little less hesitant to finance projects unless hotel owners put up more equity and take more of the risk. A smaller hotel means a smaller risk.

Kane points to high occupancy rates for the Downtown Memphis hotel market of 75 percent, closer to 85 percent if you take out Sundays, and that’s with $150-plus room rates.

“I know that our Downtown area is ripe for a good-sized hotel because our occupancies are strong. Our rates are strong. And we’re about to spend a lot of money on our convention center,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of momentum.”

Kane describes himself as “cautiously optimistic” about Swerdling’s idea.

“I think it’s got a lot of merit,” he said. “Until he brings the commitment letter to the city … to me it’s just an idea.”

But it’s an idea Kane said is probably an outline for how some kind of convention center hotel gets built with mostly, but not all, private money.

“I think that the request is not unreasonable,” he said. “If he comes up with the $180 million and he has a big hotel company that wants to put a corporate-managed hotel next to our convention center, I think we need to take a serious look at it. It has a lot of merit to it.”