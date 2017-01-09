Last Word: The Elvis Tradition, Cordova Brewery and Parkside Path

VOL. 132 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 09, 2017

For about three decades now, there has been a cultural and political tradition around the birthday of Elvis Presley. It used to be a proclamation by the Shelby County Mayor and the Memphis Mayor on the steps of Graceland with a birthday cake.

Some of that had a lot to do with the county mayor at the time, Bill Morris, who knew Presley. And some of it was a curious encounter when those of us who live in the city Elvis called home met up with those who came to Memphis, especially in the early years, to worship Elvis and get the chance to walk up the hill in Whitehaven.

One quickly learned that if someone held out a camera for you to get a picture of the birthday cake for them -- not to do it because when you turned around to give the camera back there would be several dozen arms trying to hand many other cameras to you. Yes, this was pre iPhone and every single man, woman and child in America having at least one camera to not only take photos but videos and everything else short of Cinemascope and a colonoscopy.

One year, Memphis Mayor Dick Hackett had some copies made of an old photo of Morris with Presley and they were gone in seconds.

The tradition has evolved a bit since those days when tours of the mansion were new and most of the Elvis faithful were people who grew up in the cultural disruption that Presley played a large role in bringing about.

These days the birthday cake is much bigger. Sunday’s was the biggest yet. And Graceland usually goes for a big tent on the north side of the driveway on what is usually at least a chilly day. This year for the first time, the festivities continued indoors at Guest House at Graceland, the new 450-room hotel-resort that just opened this past October, eliminating the need for a tent.

Both mayors were there – Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell – for the tradition. And there were concerts and panel discussions later at the Guest House

The Sunday events mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 82nd birthday. The irony is the world’s first rock and roll star who died at the age of 42 wasn’t that keen on broad public birthday observances in a business that was all about youth and what is new. He set off so much of a cultural earthquake that the tremors moved the ground beneath him as well when it came to issue like age and changes in music -- recorded and performed.

Consider that RCA didn’t release an album of Presley’s Sun Records sides until 1976, a year before his death and possibly because there just wasn’t that much new material. Although they did re-release the singles in 1956.

Here we are more than 40 years later and those Memphis-made sides done in mono and primitive conditions created for jukebox play primarily continue to influence musicians whose parents hadn’t been born yet when they were recorded.

And the entire body of work recorded at Sun before, after and during Elvis Presley is getting a much deserved critical reappraisal.

For all of his apprehension, Elvis Presley has aged quite well for the knocks and doubts that come with being the first.

Plans for a new Memphis brewery called Meddlesome Brewing Co. in Cordova. The owners expect to open in late March but that’s tentative. Expect a 1,200 to 1,300 square foot taproom and an industrial décor.

At week’s end, the developers of Parkside at Shelby Farms closed on the last 40 acres of the 55 acres land they intend to build their $200 million residential development on across the northern border with Shelby Farms Park. And the developer tells us there are a few more steps to come before construction begins in about a year. Those steps include seeking a tax increment financing – or TIF – district to help finance the project. There is also a final design that will go to the Land Use Control Board and will include input from neighboring homeowners as well as the neighboring Shelby Farms Park Conservancy.

Tigers in NOLA Sunday beat Tulane 80-59.

Sunday night on Beale Street, the Grizz over the Jazz 88 – 79.

The Sunday night before the Jan. 16 federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Memphis Grizzlies will play the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum in a game shown on ESPN with some special segments on what is a weekend of events locally off the court.

I’ve said it before in this space and I will say it again: the NBA’s partnership with the National Civil Rights Museum on an ongoing forum about the intersection of sports and race in America is among the most valuable conversations our city has in the here and now. And that will be the case this year as well with the forum Saturday evening. Here are the plans for the set of events all mapped out.

I will also renew my call for the Memphis Redbirds to organize some kind of MLK game and connected events in April around the anniversary of King’s assassination as the team once did. There too were important discussions about race and sports in America that the franchise regrettably ceded to Major League Baseball. A similar observance on what is the opening week of the Redbirds' season belongs in Memphis too. That’s not by virtue of our history alone but also by virtue of having an institution like the National Civil Rights Museum.

The cover story in our weekly, The Memphis News, is a look at the Trump presidency through local eyes – how our elected leaders are viewing the President-elect and what he is likely to do. That also includes what Congress is likely to do, which is not necessarily the same thing. There is still a lot of residual rhetoric from the campaign that is probably going to be around for a while. But in this piece we wanted to look for the most part at how our local leaders are approaching the nuts and bolts of getting things done government-wise with the changes in Washington.

Since we went to press on this, a few late developments to report.

Bloomberg counts U.S. Sen. Bob Corker among the Republicans in the upper chamber who are expressing doubts about any quick repeal of Obamacare by Congress without a replacement.

Here is the Roll Call piece where he warns of a “box canyon.”

'There is another Tennessee political figure who will be part of the new administration. Bill Hagerty, the state’s former Economic and Community Development commissioner, will be the new ambassador to Japan. Hagerty left the Haslam administration at the end of 2014, just before the start of Haslam’s second term. He is no stranger to politics having worked for Mitt Romney as well as on the domestic policy staff of President George H.W. Bush. And when he left the Haslam administration in 2014 there were some rumors he might run for Tennessee Governor in 2018.

The New York Times reports Eric Trump raised $16.3 million of the $20 million he pledged to St. Jude.

There are several factors that account for our local run of smaller hotel projects in the improving economy – a new balance in the financing and a Downtown occupancy rate of around 75 percent. And we are apparently seeing some spillover into larger hotel projects because Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tells us there isn’t just one convention center hotel pitch that has come across his desk – there are two.

A few notes from the Capitol in Nashville which opens for business in 2017 this Tuesday:

AP with more on Craig Fitzhugh's likely run for governor in 2018.

A lawsuit challenging the state's ability to suspend drivers licenses for fines owed on offenses that have nothing to do with driving. This is an issue we've been hearing a lot about in our local discussion about criminal justice system reform.

The first female chief clerk of the Tennessee House and an 1893 Tennessee Supreme Court decision that banned women from holidng any offices, elected or otherwise, in state government and how it was done away with.

A new trailer for “Sun Records” the CMT show made in Memphis that drops Feb. 23.

And while we are in the general neighborhood, Monday is opening day at 3614 Jackson Highway in Sheffield, Alabama – I should say, reopening day. Muscle Shoals Sound Studio has been restored and is open starting Monday as a museum. Here are the details from the Times Daily in Florence, Alabama.

The Memphis News Almanac: Taliesyn Ballroom, Redrawing the lines and the first African-American city council member.