Grizzlies’ MLK Game Changed, but Mission Remains the Same

VOL. 132 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 09, 2017

While the NBA moved the Grizzlies’ 15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Game to Sunday night, Jan. 15, the game against the Chicago Bulls will be televised on ESPN and the team will use Monday to offer service to the community.

Whenever the game is played, it and the surrounding festivities remain a signature Grizzlies event.

“It’s special,” the Grizzlies’ Vince Carter said. “It’s our game.”

The game against the Bulls will tip at 8 p.m. The celebration-game events will include the annual symposium and other events to remember, celebrate and act on the legacy left by Dr. King with this year’s honorees of the 12th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award.

This year’s honorees of the 12th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award: former NBA stars Grant Hill, Steve Smith and the second-ever female honoree, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. All three will participate in the newly renamed Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium presented by the Hyde Family Foundations before Sunday night’s game. Each will be recognized for significant contributions to civil and human rights, and for laying the foundation for future leaders through their career in sports in the spirit of Dr. King.

The National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award ceremony at halftime will be broadcast by ESPN, too, and will include an MLK Jr. tribute video and live music from Grammy-nominated artist Gallant.

Also that evening, the Grizzlies will debut their MLK50 Pride uniforms in remembrance of the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination. In collaboration with Adidas, and inspired by the storied history of the Lorraine Motel, the uniform’s use of iconic imagery, color and design is intended to bring greater awareness to the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel.

The museum’s mission: drive a deeper understanding of the history behind the ongoing movement for social justice that defined Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in life and in death.

“So much thought was put into that uniform and how it’s developed around the hotel and what happened here,” said Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

“You can tell they put a lot of thought into it,” Carter said. “The railing, you’d just think it’s a cool stripe. The wreath, it was well thought out.”

The Grizzlies’ Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration events tip-off by recognizing January as National Mentoring Month. Grizzlies Prep ambassador Vince Carter will participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Summit at Grizzlies Preparatory Charter School on Monday, Jan. 9, at approximately 4 p.m.

Carter will be joined by four youth mentors and other special guests along with Grizzlies Prep scholars for a roundtable conversation about the challenges facing urban youth in their own words. The event will be hosted by Grizzlies partner, foundation board chair and Grizzlies Prep mentor Elliot Perry. Grizzlies Prep is the Memphis Grizzlies’ namesake charter school in Downtown Memphis, serving middle school boys in grades 6-8 with the tools necessary to develop a strong educational foundation that will better serve them for the rigors of high school and higher education. This event will be streamed live on grizzlies.com and is closed to the public.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Hill, Smith and Leslie will tour the National Civil Rights Museum.

Following the tour, the three honorees will join Fizdale, Marc Spears from ESPN’s The Undefeated and other special guests for a reception and discussion of topics at the intersection of race and sports. The reception for invited guests will begin at 4 p.m. and the discussion panel will follow starting at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on grizzlies.com. The panel will be hosted by ESPN’s Mark Jones.

Celebration events will continue on Sunday, Jan. 15, with the Martin Luther King Jr. High School Classic, presented by Ashley Homestore, between the Whitehaven High Tigers and Bartlett Panthers on the main court at FedExForum. The High School Classic will tip-off at 3:30 p.m. and admission to the game is free with a ticket to the Grizzlies vs. Bulls game.

The Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, presented by the Hyde Family Foundations, will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, in the Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum. The symposium, emceed by Grizzlies television play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica, will feature Hill, Smith and Leslie. While admission is free to the symposium with the purchase of a ticket to the Grizzlies vs. Bulls game, space is limited. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Starting this year, the symposium will be renamed in memory of Lloyd in recognition of both his legacy as a pioneer in sports, being the first African-American player to play in an NBA game on Oct. 31, 1950, and as the first recipient of the National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award in Memphis in January 2005. Lloyd’s son, Kevin Lloyd, will be on hand and recognized both at the symposium and during the celebration game to commemorate this honor posthumously.

To conclude the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, the entire roster of Grizzlies players and coaches will participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service presented by AutoZone from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. The team will provide, prepare and serve a meal to more than 200 homeless and families in need through a partnership with Memphis Union Mission, the largest homeless shelter in the city.