VOL. 132 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 09, 2017

The Yard will recycle Christmas trees free of charge through Jan. 29 at its recycling and composting facility, 1735 Thomas Road. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you mention Memphis Botanic Garden when dropping off a tree, The Yard will donate $5 to MBG. Call 901-833-9273 for details.

Flicker Street Studio will host a children’s art class, Exploring Collage with Kerrie Rogers, Monday, Jan. 9, to Feb. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the studio, 74 Flicker St. The class, which meets for six Mondays, is geared for third- through sixth-graders. Cost is $150. Visit flickerstreetstudio.com for details and registration.

PizzaRev will hold job fairs Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its future location near International Paper at 6450 Poplar Ave., suite 119. The fast-casual eatery is looking to hire 50 crew members. Interested applicants can apply in person or visit pleaseapplyonline.com/tennrev to begin the process online.

The Fourth Bluff Ice Rink in Mississippi River Park will offer ice skating lessons Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Taught by the Figure Skating Club of Memphis, the 30-minute lessons are included with the $10 ice rink admission, which also includes skate rental. Visit memphisriverfront.com for hours, events and activities.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Eric Eurich of FocalPoint Business Coaching will present “Achieving Success in 2017.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will continue the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “Watchers of the Sky” Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who speak out, stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

“Breaking the Rules & Getting the Job” author Angela Copeland will hold a discussion and book signing Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at South Main Book Juggler, 548 S. Main St. Visit copelandcoaching.com.