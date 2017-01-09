VOL. 132 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 09, 2017

Cohen Holding First Issues Session of 2017 Monday

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis is holding his first issues meeting of the year with constituents Monday, Jan. 9.

The meeting – which runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cohen’s district office at the Clifford Davis-Odell Horton Federal Building, 167 N. Main St. – is an opportunity for citizens and Cohen to discuss issues before Congress that affect the Memphis area.

Cohen is beginning his sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 9th Congressional District. As the new year began, Cohen announced that he intends to seek re-election in 2018 and 2020.

– Bill Dries

MEM Plows Through Despite Wintry Weather

Friday morning’s snow had little effect on passenger services at Memphis International Airport, but caused “substantial disruptions” for FedEx Express.

The Memphis-based shipping giant sent out a service alert early Friday morning that read:

“FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at the Memphis hub last night due to winter weather. Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of January 6, 2017. FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability. Please continue to check fedex.com for updates.”

Roughly an hour later, a Memphis International spokesperson reported that the airport remained open with little impact to flight operations.

Very few significant delays or cancellations were reported, and none due to the conditions at MEM. The only reported cancellations were two Delta Air Lines afternoon flights to and from Atlanta where inclement weather was expected.

The airport said it deployed 27 vehicles dedicated to snow/ice removal Friday morning, including snow brooms, plow trucks, de-icing trucks, salt spreaders and tractors. Roughly 75 airfield maintenance employees and many other employees were also involved with the winter weather operations.

– Patrick Lantrip

Youth Villages Names New Chief Marketing Officer

Jennifer Hoffman Jones has been named chief marketing officer at Youth Villages, the Memphis-headquartered private nonprofit organization that helps more than 22,000 emotionally troubled children and their families each year in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

Jones will provide leadership and strategic direction to the business planning and policy, marketing communications and managed care/referral departments at Youth Villages.

“Youth Villages is a special place with a very special mission and legacy of helping children and families, and I’m excited to be a part of the mission,” Jones said. “One of the things that drew me to this great organization was the passion and pride of the team. Their commitment to be a force for families has propelled Youth Villages to become one of the country’s leading nonprofits.”

Jones comes to Youth Villages after 15 years with Hilton Worldwide, where she was senior director of brand marketing-luxury and lifestyle brands, focusing on Conrad Hotels & Resorts and Waldorf Astoria Hotels. Before that, she was director of brand marketing for Hilton’s Embassy Suites.

– Don Wade

First Horizon Exec Among American Banker’s Top 10

American Banker has included the chairman and CEO of First Tennessee Bank’s parent company on a list of 10 banking executives who “had a good year,” according to the publication.

For Memphis-based First Horizon National Corp.’s Bryan Jordan, “everything seems to be clicking.”

“Quarter after quarter,” the Jordan blurb reads, “the company has been reporting strong growth across all business lines and continued improvement in efficiency and asset quality. Profits have been at or near record levels, and its stock price climbed 38 percent in 2016, closing out the year at $20.01.”

The piece goes on to note that the company’s recent success has been fueled by a surge in lending to mortgage companies and an expansion in specialty finance. Among other things, it also notes the $28.3 billion banking company has added teams of bankers to lead its expansion in structured-equipment, health care and music industry finance.

– Andy Meek

Bartlett CPA Firm Merges With ATA

Bartlett-based accounting firm McLean & Associates PLLC has merged with Alexander Thompson Arnold CPAs, the eighth-largest accounting firm in Tennessee.

McLean & Associates, which has been in business for more than two decades, will celebrate the change with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at its office, 3211 Kirby Whitten Parkway. The firm plans to relocate to East Memphis this summer.

Terryl Viner, CPA and partner in ATA’s Memphis office, said the merger enables ATA to grow its presence in the Memphis business community.

Charles McLean, managing member of McLean & Associates, will become a partner in ATA.

“ATA’s economies of scale, advanced technical and technological capabilities, staff recruiting and training, and strong quality control system will allow us to enhance the value to our clients,” McLean said in a written statement. “These competencies will also serve as a platform for meeting further needs in the community.”

Prior to joining ATA, McLean & Associates PLLC provided high-end tax preparation, accounting, assurance and consulting services to Memphis-area individuals and businesses. Their clients now will have access to ATA’s variety of accounting, auditing and consulting services for individuals and organizations of various sizes. ATA has extensive experience in serving financial institutions, governmental, construction, agriculture, transportation, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and a variety of private and public companies.

– Daily News staff