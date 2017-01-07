January 6-12, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 2 | Saturday, January 07, 2017

1978: The Sex Pistols play Taliesyn Ballroom in Midtown – the second of seven stops on the original band’s one and only U.S. tour – with Memphis punk trip Quo Jr. opening. The British band’s reputation prompts Memphis authorities to look over the setting for the show as well as go see the performance for themselves.

The ballroom, an annex to the Nineteenth Century Club on Union Avenue, is a short-lived live music venue that already has hosted REO Speedwagon’s first Memphis show.

Mid-South Concerts founder Bob Kelley originally plans a show with no seats until police and fire officials insist there must be seats. The late change means more tickets have been sold for the show then there are seats and some ticketholders are locked out initially.

The Sex Pistols play a full set with police officials watching, ultimately concluding there isn’t anything particularly inflammatory or illegal about the band, whose best known song is “God Save The Queen.” Eight days after the Memphis show, the band plays its final date in San Francisco – and the Sex Pistols break up.

2012: On the front page of The Daily News, the Tennessee Legislature is considering several plans for redrawing the Congressional district lines for Tennessee’s nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The biggest change is in Shelby County, which at the time is covered by three congressional districts – the 7th, 8th and 9th Districts. The reapportionment plan – done once every decade to reflect population changes in the U.S. Census – changes Congressional representation in Shelby County by redrawing the 7th District out of Shelby County.

In the resulting shift, areas of East Memphis, east Shelby County and Cordova become part of the 8th Congressional District and the 9th District now includes areas of north Shelby County.

1873: Alexander H. Dickerson is sworn in as the first elected African-American member of the Memphis City Council.

Source: Memphis Public Library “Dig Memphis” archive