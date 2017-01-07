VOL. 10 | NO. 2 | Saturday, January 07, 2017

The 2017 Memphis Bike Swap will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison Ave. Bikers will be able to buy, sell or swap parts with other cyclists around the city. Admission is free for buyers; food and beer will be available for purchase. A portion of proceeds will benefit the American Diabetes Association. Visit peddlerbikeshop.com/events for details.

The Auction at Graceland will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Guest House at Graceland, 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd. All items in the auction are offered by third-party collectors and authenticated by Graceland Authenticated. Visit auction.graceland.com.

The Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at 9:30 a.m. on the Graceland north lawn, 3764 Elvis Presley Blvd. Enjoy a ceremony with Graceland/Elvis Presley Enterprises officials, a birthday cake cutting and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by Memphis and Shelby County officials. Cost is free. Visit graceland.com.

The Fourth Bluff Ice Rink in Mississippi River Park will offer ice skating lessons Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Taught by the Figure Skating Club of Memphis, the 30-minute lessons are included with the $10 ice rink admission, which also includes skate rental. Visit memphisriverfront.com for hours, events and activities.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will continue the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “Watchers of the Sky” Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who speak out, stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

South Main Book Juggler will host a discussion and signing with “Breaking the Rules & Getting the Job” author Angela Copeland Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the bookstore, 548 S. Main St. Visit copelandcoaching.com.

Volunteer 4 Memphis, a four-day service project hosted by Volunteer Memphis and United Way of the Mid-South in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will take place Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16. The schedule includes Youth & Education Friday, Family & Friends Saturday, Service Sunday and Clean Up Monday. Visit volunteermemphis.org for volunteer ideas and opportunities for each day.