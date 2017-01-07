VOL. 10 | NO. 2 | Saturday, January 07, 2017

The Memphis News Editorial Editorial: Trump, Your Vote And The Next Four Years Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



Related Articles Trump’s Turn

So it begins – Donald Trump’s four-year term of office. It’s an office that comes with a lot of power and responsibility. It also comes with checks and balances at just about every turn. And around the first turn is Congress.

Some of you are fearful about what comes next. Others of you are hopeful about what comes next. And there don’t seem to be a whole lot of you in between.

All of us know someone on the other side. Because of that, the election and its results may be a subject we don’t talk about. You may not even know for sure how they voted, but you don’t want to ask. Or you wonder why your friends don’t ask who you voted for.

In the interim between the election and the Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump has been a Rorschach test for both sides of a divided country – each wanting change, just not the same kind of change.

Soon the test will be over and it will be time for Trump to lead. With that, each of us will have new judgments to make: Did we get what we voted for? Did we get what we feared? And in each case, what we are going to do about it?

For some of us, this isn’t a new consideration. For most of us, what we get for our vote doesn’t answer all of our hopes or concerns.

Instead, we get compromise and an adage about politics being the art of such an endeavor. But maybe a common desire for something beyond compromise brought us here.

What we all should be looking for from President Trump is what his actions tell us about the way forward, not where his past actions fall with those who voted for or against him.

What he did or said before he was elected is relevant, but it doesn’t define the job. That’s not leadership. And it’s not the job of either side of the aisle in Congress to keep score in that regard.

At some point, the election is over. There is always the next one. But that next election should be about the future, not about the one we see when we look back over our shoulders. The road has too many curves in it to draw a straight line back to the last election anyway.

So, as you determine whether Donald Trump is ready, remember the way forward is about more than who occupies the Oval Office or congressional chambers.

Try talking to the folks on the other side instead of talking at a screen or on a screen.

You might have more in common that you think. And if you don’t, try to set aside your differences and work to create a way forward together.