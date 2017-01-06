Winter Weather Pinches FedEx Operations, But Memphis Airport OK

VOL. 132 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 06, 2017

Friday morning’s snow had little effect on passenger services at Memphis International Airport, but caused “substantial disruptions” for FedEx Express.

The Memphis-based shipping giant sent out a service alert early Friday morning that read:

“FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at the Memphis hub last night due to winter weather. Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of January 6, 2017. FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability. Please continue to check fedex.com for updates.”

Roughly an hour later, a Memphis International spokesperson reported that the airport remained open with little impact to flight operations.

Very few significant delays or cancellations were reported, and none due to the conditions at MEM. The only reported cancellations were two Delta Air Lines afternoon flights to and from Atlanta where inclement weather was expected.

The airport said it deployed 27 vehicles dedicated to snow/ice removal Friday morning, including snow brooms, plow trucks, de-icing trucks, salt spreaders and tractors. Roughly 75 airfield maintenance employees and many other employees were also involved with the winter weather operations.