VOL. 132 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 06, 2017

POTS@TheWorks will present the world premiere of “Other People’s Happiness,” a winner of the 2015 NewWorks@TheWorks playwriting competition, Friday, Jan. 6, through Jan. 29 at TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe Ave. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

David Lusk Gallery will hold an opening reception for Tad Lauritzen Wright’s “The Politics of Power” Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Wright’s exhibition will be on display through Jan. 28; an artist talk will be held Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Memphis Repertory Orchestra will perform Vaughan Williams’ “Lark Ascending,” featuring Memphis Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Barrie Cooper, and Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 8” Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. at the Buckman Performing Arts Center, 60 Perkins Road Extended. Admission is free. Visit mropresents.org.

The 2017 Memphis Bike Swap will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison Ave. Bikers will be able to buy, sell or swap parts with other cyclists around the city. Admission is free for buyers; food and beer will be available for purchase. A portion of proceeds will benefit the American Diabetes Association. Visit peddlerbikeshop.com/events for details.

PizzaRev will hold job fairs Saturday, Jan. 7, along with Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its future location near International Paper at 6450 Poplar Ave., suite 119. The fast-casual eatery is looking to hire 50 crew members. Interested applicants can apply in person or visit pleaseapplyonline.com/tennrev to begin the process.

The Auction at Graceland will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Guest House at Graceland, 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd. All items in the auction are offered by third-party collectors and authenticated by Graceland Authenticated. Visit auction.graceland.com.

The Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at 9:30 a.m. on the Graceland north lawn, 3764 Elvis Presley Blvd. Enjoy a ceremony with Graceland/Elvis Presley Enterprises officials, a birthday cake cutting and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by Memphis and Shelby County officials. Cost is free. Visit graceland.com.

WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety One will host a reception for the Artists’ Link New Year Show on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. Call 901-458-2521.