Crosstown Concourse Sees First Residents

Friday, January 06, 2017

Less than a week into 2017 and something is going on that hasn’t happened in nearly a quarter of a century. “We had our first apartment residents move in,” Crosstown Concourse co-founder Todd Richardson said. “After 24 years of being empty, we’ve got our first occupants.”

And they won’t be alone for long either.

“Just about every day we got a new resident, new organization or new business moving in,” Richardson said.

Even though the official grand opening isn’t until May 13, Richardson said it is exciting to have people moving in and seeing the village take shape.

From an organizational standpoint, the first business that will move will most likely be Tech901, which is scheduled to move in Jan. 20.

“Church Health will not be too far behind,” Richardson said. “They will move in at the end of February. The first retail business will be Mama Gia restaurant, which will move in mid-February.”

As far as what’s left to fill, Richardson said the retail space in the Concourse is about 65 percent leased, office space is around 98 percent leased and the apartments are at about 70 percent.

Meanwhile, Tech901 is looking forward to the prospect of being the first organization to occupy the Concourse since Sears closed its Crosstown distribution center in 1993.

“We’re just so excited to be in the building,” Tech901 director of marketing Jenny Wallace said. “A lot of the people who work in the organization are from Memphis, so we remember going to Sears as kids, or when they were going out of business for those liquidation sales.”

Tech901, a nonprofit education center that provides IT training and skills with the goal of increasing the supply of tech-trained employees in Memphis, is scheduled to conclude construction on its Crosstown office Jan. 18, with the movers penciled in for Jan. 20, according to Wallace.

“Tech901 is excited to be neighbors with other organizations who serve in common interests for Memphians,” Robert Montague, the organization’s executive director, said. “No question that we will serve Memphis as we become better together.”

Tech901’s new location will allow the nonprofit to better serve its students by providing more facetime and hands-on interaction. One of the centerpieces will be a 27-foot handcrafted concrete table that’s going to run from one end of the room to the other with Wi-Fi and charging outlets.

“We’re calling that our community table,” Wallace said. “Where people can come down, have a meeting on some work that they need to do prior to going to class, or just use the table itself.”

However, as more residents and organization continue to trickle into the Concourse, the excitement of being a pioneer will soon be replaced with the excitement of meeting new neighbors.

“I think for a little bit we thought we were going to be roaming the halls by ourselves like the Breakfast Club, but now I don’t think so,” Wallace said. “As soon as we’re in there, everyone else is going to be sort of heading in, so it’s going to be busy.”