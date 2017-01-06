Comedian Michael Jr. Bringing Clean Humor to Memphis Church

VOL. 132 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 06, 2017

Comedian Michael Jr. is talking about a trip to the mall and seeing a guy wearing a T-shirt that reads: “If you don’t speak English, leave the country.”

Pause … “It was written in English,” Michael Jr. says on stage, and the laughs start to tumble like dominoes. “So I went up to him and said, ‘You’re dumb.’ But I said it in Spanish.”

Michael Jr., 44, is not your normal comedian – if such a thing even exists. He is not a hard-living single guy flying across the country dropping F-bombs on towns large and small. Rather, he is a husband and father of five who is just as likely to a do a show at a home for abused children, a prison or a church, as he is to perform at a club or appear on late-night television.

But yes, he has done the big-time stuff: “The Tonight Show.” “Oprah.” “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “Comedy Central.” And he has played the most renowned comedy clubs, from The Improv to The Laugh Factory to The Comedy Store.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, he will appear at Hope Presbyterian Church in Cordova for a 7:30 p.m. show (tickets at michaeljr.com).

Now, one might think that going on stage at Hope or any other church means playing to an easy audience. But that’s a myth, same as it’s a myth that a comedian must lace his material with four-letter words to make funny.

A church audience, Michael Jr. says, might be polite no matter if a singer is struggling to hit all the notes in a hymn, and might even tell the singer afterward how wonderful it was because the message could still be appreciated even if the delivery could not.

“Comedy is straight truth,” Michael Jr. said. “No audience collectively laughs fake.”

He discovered this truth at 17 in his hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He had gone to a theater to see a movie. When the projector malfunctioned and everyone was trapped in a silent waiting game, a friend dared him to go up front and try to make the people laugh.

He took that dare and did well enough that the patrons were upset by the prospect of security removing him from the theater and said they would demand their money back.

Still, two years later, he found himself working at a gas station when a man stopped and asked for directions (pre-GPS world) to the local comedy club. The guy said he was a comedian trying to get to his gig. Michael Jr. went to the club that night and saw this ordinary stranger making people laugh. It was an epiphany.

“It’s like when you’re a kid and you find out your teachers actually had a life,” he said.

So, he made himself a career. And he made it his way. He didn’t grow up watching comedians – “I didn’t have a taste for it” – and he believes that allowed him to find his own voice – extra-dry, like a martini – and not be unduly influenced by other comedians.

He says he was never that life-of-the-party guy always going for laughs, and when he started out he kept his comedy a secret. His reasoning: Why invite the most important people in your life to a club to see you face-plant on stage? How would you ever get back to normal sitting around the family dinner table when everybody there remembers that awful spoon joke that didn’t work?

Michael Jr. is well beyond that point now, of course, but his approach to comedy remains uncompromising. He believes in “comedy accountability.” And he takes to the stage, he says, not to “get laughs,” but to provide people a chance to laugh.

“If you’re trying to take something from the audience, they can tell,” he said. “It just changes the whole dynamic.”

Besides, he plays some tough crowds. This goes with his mission of trying to make laughter common in places where it is uncommon. At a home for battered children, there was a boy in the audience who had been abused by his drug-addict mother. The boy had taken to permanently wearing a Spiderman costume.

About 25 minutes into the show, the laugher among the kids built from occasional small clucks and clacks into genuine guffaws. That’s when Spiderman Boy took off his mask and introduced himself to Michael Jr.

“Pretty powerful,” he said.

Doing a show behind bars the audience is captive, sure, but …

“I go into this one prison and these two guys said, ‘If you’re not funny, we’re gonna shank you.’ I’m like, ‘I can leave right now.’”

Paying shows, such as the one at Hope Presbyterian, allow Michael Jr. to do his show at prisons, homeless shelters and other places where they don’t really have a lot of money for a comedian.

“In prison, they pay in cigarettes and stamps,” he said. “And I don’t smoke and I don’t mail stuff.”