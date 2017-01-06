Clemson Gives ‘Tackle Football’ Broader Meaning

VOL. 132 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 06, 2017

All that is lacking is corporate sponsorship. The Under Armour Groin Grab, perhaps. Or maybe the Jockey Junk Pull.

Yes, my dignity took a tumble just typing those words.

But the lead-up to the college football national championship game between Alabama and Clemson has been reduced to TV-MA, for mature audiences only, in the wake of the extracurricular activities in the Clemson-Ohio State semifinal and subsequent comments from players.

In case you missed it, Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was caught on camera grabbing the groin of Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl; and yeah, video game companies probably will be trying to outdo one another with animated groin grabs of their own from now on.

Wilkins, naturally, issued an apology once his little antic had gone viral. He said he was “just being silly,” and all I can say is I hope such silliness never strikes my colleagues in the pressroom. He also looked to excuse what he did by saying, “It’s stuff you do when you’re competing.”

If that’s the case, I’ve been lucky. So let me pause a moment to thank all my friends from the neighborhood that used to get together when we were kids for some tackle football in various Kansas City backyards: Thank you for not being “silly.” Thank you for only sending me headlong into various bird baths and rose bushes.

Now this recent incident, while proving a little embarrassing for Wilkins and Clemson, might have receded into the background if not for Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware weighing in on the topic. According to what he told media, as relayed via espn.com, this was nothing new for Clemson.

“We’ve done it all year to mess with players,” Boulware said. “No one has done it as aggressive as Christian did. We try to be more discreet about it. He grabbed a handful.”

Maybe college football should institute a specific penalty for the groin grab – 15 yards and a mandated passing of the hand sanitizer in the huddle.

Imagine an overweight, middle-aged official attempting to communicate this penalty via gesture.

As for Boulware, he had more to say: “The game is so serious and locked in, and you do stuff to break up the seriousness of the game. People are trying to say sexual assault, and people who say that have never played football, never been in a locker room, seen the weird stuff. We’re together every day for years and you get very comfortable with each other.”

Some more than others, apparently.

Boulware “poked” a South Carolina player, Zack Bailey, in the butt this season. Boulware said Bailey didn’t mind and just asked him, “Do y’all practice that at Clemson?” to which he replied, “No, we practice beating you by 49 points.”

Suffice to say, Clemson won’t be putting a 49-point thumping on Alabama. And Crimson Tide left tackle Cam Robinson already issued a warning: “They better not try me like that. That’s all I got to say.”

Meantime, espn.com reported Clemson center Jay Guillermo as saying that what happens at the bottom of the pile needs to stay at the bottom of the pile.

“People would be appalled, speechless, if they knew,” he said.

Maybe, but mainly I think they’d just be happy that it’s not them down there.

Don Wade’s column appears weekly in The Daily News and The Memphis News. Listen to Wade on “Middays with Greg & Eli” every Tuesday at noon on Sports 56 AM and 87.7 FM.