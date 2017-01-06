Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 06, 2017

Barbecue Fans Flock to Tipton County for Bozo’s

Memphis artist Martha Kelly’s monthly illustration for The Daily News is from Mason, Tennessee. Bozo’s Hot Pit Bar-B-Q is an institution around the Tipton County town.

It was founded by Thomas Jefferson “Bozo” Williams and opened in 1923. Its barbecue plates, ribs, catfish and burgers keep customers coming from miles away and the “Pie Lady,” or Ms. Perry to all the locals, has been making homemade pies at Bozo’s for many years.

(Martha Kelly)

