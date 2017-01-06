2016 – What Can We Learn From the Big Events?

VOL. 132 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 06, 2017

Ray’s Take One of the most important disciplines in financial planning is the annual review. A time to look at what worked, what didn’t, what needs adjusting and what we learned. As we look back on 2016, we can learn some financial lessons from the big events of the year.

Gatlinburg. We all, locally and nationally, watched in horror as the fires took lives and devastated homes and businesses. Our lesson here is to be prepared financially for emergencies. Hopefully, none of us will experience this level of loss, but no one can predict the future. Having insurance and reserves in place to take care of some of the material losses is one less thing to worry about when the unexpected does happen.

Stock market. It started the year off low, leading many experts to make dark predictions. And yet, by the end of 2016, the Dow was substantially higher and near its highest levels in history. What lesson can we take from this? Don’t panic. Play the long game. No one can consistently time the market. Allowing emotion to take over can negatively impact your investments.

Another big headline making event was the Zika virus. A virus with devastating effects that seemed poised to spread across the U.S. at one point. What does a health scare have to do with financial lessons? It’s a good example of how important health is to us. When we take care of our health, we can avoid, delay, or at least mitigate, many medical issues that come with age and lead to big costs. Health insurance is a must, even if you’re in perfect shape. If a problem were to arise, you can rest assured that you’re covered and your financial goals won’t be derailed.

A financial adviser can help you look beyond conventional wisdom and manage your money in a way that works for you. The world changes quickly. It takes discipline and patience to achieve your goals.

Dana’s Take With the end of Christmas shopping and the beginning of a new year, I have to ask myself, “Where did all that money go?” The good news is that it’s a new year and January is a good time to reflect on financial successes of the past year. Did your 401(k) grow? Congratulations. Did you set up automated savings from your paycheck? Pat yourself on the back. Are credit card balances shrinking? Way to go. Did you set aside money all year for a future purchase or vacation before committing? Yay, you.

January is also a great time to correct course on any financial wrong turns of the year. Change is always possible and with financial stability comes peace of mind. Every tiny change can help. When the habits improve, the finances follow.

Make 2017 your financial best.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.