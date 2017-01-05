Letter: Out-of-Towner Praises Memphians’ Kindness

VOL. 132 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 05, 2017

This is probably late to express my gratitude but it is never too late. On Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, I was trying to borrow a jack from AutoZone (they loan the tools, but not jack) to replace a damaged hubcap on the borrowed car that I was using. I was an out-of-towner in Memphis, didn’t know anybody, and tight on the budget, I was trying to DIY but needed a jack (the one in the trunk wasn’t good).

I was begging and pleading to the manager of AutoZone, but she would not loan me the tool. Her employee wanted to help me but his hands were tied since he was on duty. Then came a gentleman who offered to help me.

He never saw me before and probably has a slim chance to see in the future since I live in California and he lives in Memphis. While he was working down on his knees to up the wheels of my car in the parking lot, there came a lady with a bigger and better tool from her SUV to facilitate the work and it really made it easy for us.

He worked for the most part; I was just standing by to hand him the tools, nuts, etc. The AutoZone is located on Sycamore View Road in Memphis. The gentleman told me his name was Gerald (I didn’t ask his last name). I forgot to ask the lady’s name.

I thanked them both for their help to this stranger (l am originally from India) and will always remember their kindness.

The point is, I have now much greater respect for the people of Memphis for their hospitality and nice treatment of out-of-town strangers.

I will always tell other people about my pleasant experience in Memphis. Thank you, Tennessee; you should be proud of the people of Tennessee and their kindness and humanity. Thank you.

Ahmed Rafi

Lakewood, California