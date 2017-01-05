VOL. 132 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 05, 2017

New Police HQ Renovations To Cost Additional $2 Million

The Memphis City Council approved Tuesday, Jan. 3, $2 million extra in capital funding for the renovation of 170 N. Main St., the 13-story building that was once the Donnelley J. Hill State Office Building.

The city bought the building from the state in May 2015 for $1.5 million, with another $6.2 million in city funding going to renovate the building as the Memphis Police Department’s new headquarters.

The total cost of the conversion, including the estimated cost to relocate MPD from the Criminal Justice Center, came to $8.4 million in 2015.

The largest single item on the list for the additional city funding is $1 million for new chillers on the building. A new lighting control system for all floors, repairs to the cooling tower basins and replacement of the cooling tower fan and parts are each six-figure items as well.

City Councilman Kemp Conrad recused himself from Tuesday’s council vote. Councilman Reid Hedgepeth voted against the additional funding.

The police department is to occupy the top seven floors, with other city agencies moving into the rest of the building, which is on Civic Center Plaza with City Hall.

The post-construction renovations are expected to be completed by the end of March.

In planning and development items, the council approved a custom auto business at 5960 Summer Ave. at Old Munson Road by Bryon James Motorcars Inc.

And the council approved a residential rezoning of 12.8 acres at Sanga Road north of Walnut Grove Road that will be the site of a 35-lot development by Laurel Glen LLC.

The council also scheduled its annual retreat for Jan. 21 at BRIDGES USA.

– Bill Dries

Memphis Law Firm Changes its Name

Memphis-based law firm McNabb, Bragorgos & Burgess PLLC has added a name to its shingle. The new name – McNabb, Bragorgos, Burgess and Sorin PLLC – reflects two members of the firm: Richard E. Sorin, who has been with the law practice since its inception in 2002, and Marc A. Sorin, Richard’s brother, who joined the firm in 2010.

McNabb, Bragorgos, Burgess and Sorin PLLC is comprised of 15 attorneys who provide legal services in various practice areas throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky. Its home office is at 81 Monroe Ave., sixth floor.

– Daily News staff

U of M Lambuth to Offer Master of Social Work Degree

The University of Memphis Lambuth will begin offering a Master of Social Work program this fall 2017, the university announced Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Online classes as well as evening classes at the Jackson, Tennessee, campus are designed to accommodate working students. The social work program addresses a shortage of social workers in the region as noted by the federal Health Resources and Service Administration.

The master’s program also is attributed to the presence Lambuth has built in its undergraduate social work major over the last five years.

Sixty percent of all mental health services in the United States are provided by clinical social workers, according to the National Association of Social Workers. Social work is also one of the fastest-growing occupations in the nation. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected employment of social workers will grow 12 percent from 2014 to 2024. Employment opportunities for social workers are being driven by a growing demand in health care and social services.

– Bill Dries

Overton Parking Committee To Meet Thursday

The committee working out the exact design of an expansion of Memphis Zoo parking in Overton Park meets Thursday, Jan. 5, at City Hall.

The meeting at 3:30 p.m. in the fifth floor conference room is the first of the year for the group formed in 2016 as part of the compromise between the Memphis Zoo and the Overton Park Conservancy.

Both sides as well as Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration and the Memphis City Council agreed to a general compromise in which the existing zoo parking area would be reconfigured and expanded to create 415 additional parking spaces, with some of the new parking spaces moving onto the edges of the Overton Park Greensward.

The lawn bounded by the Doughboy statue and Rainbow Lake to the east and west, and by the zoo parking lot and Overton Bark dog park to the north and south, has been used by the zoo for overflow parking for at least 30 years. But protests in the last three years as well as the creation of the conservancy in 2012 forced the issue of who controls the greensward and what it should be used for.

The committee is working toward a specific design that will determine exactly how the parking lot is reconfigured and where the parking will expand in the final design plan.

– Bill Dries

Fogelman Acquires Two Apartment Communities

Memphis-based Fogelman Properties acquired a pair of multifamily apartment communities in Georgia and South Carolina, totaling a combined 540 units.

The communities were acquired in a joint venture with Dallas, Texas-based Thackeray Partners and mark the third and fourth multifamily investments by the partnership since 2015.

The acquisitions include the Addison at Cobblestone, which is located near Atlanta in Fayetteville, Georgia, and the Polos at Hudson Corners, which is located in Greer, South Carolina, near Greenville. The 248-unit Addison at Cobblestone is 96 percent occupied, while the 292-unit Polos at Hudson Corners is 92 percent occupied.

Fogelman will provide both interior renovations and common area upgrades to the newly acquired properties.

“The local economies in both Atlanta and Greenville are quite strong, and we feel these two assets are well-positioned to benefit from the expanding employment growth taking place in the immediate areas,” Fogelman Management Group CEO Rick Fogelman said.

Founded in 1963, Fogelman Properties and its property management arm, Fogelman Management Group, manage 82 communities totaling 25,000 apartment homes throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest.

– Patrick Lantrip

Homeless Alliance Seeks Help With Annual Count

The Community Alliance for the Homeless is seeking volunteers to help with its annual point-in-time count, to be held Jan. 25.

The annual count, which is required nationally by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides a snapshot of homelessness in Memphis and Shelby County. It also helps measure the progress of efforts to end homelessness.

Volunteer groups interview individuals using a survey tool that gathers data for further research and outreach. Each person who is interviewed receives a care package that includes grooming items and items to keep them warm. The alliance wants to include a blanket and pair of gloves in each care bag distributed this year. To donate blankets and gloves, email Herman Dickey at herman@cafth.org.

Volunteers for the point-in-time count must be 18 years old and are required to undergo a one-hour training session. The registration deadline is Jan. 19. Visit cafth.org/point-in-time for details.

– Daily News staff