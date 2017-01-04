Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 05, 2017

I-Zone Leader Appointed SCS Chief of Schools

By Bill Dries

Updated 4:22PM
The leader of Shelby County Schools’ successful Innovation Zone schools, Sharon Griffin, is the new chief of schools for the system.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson announced his appointment of Griffin Wednesday, Jan. 4, to the new position as part of a restructuring of the school system’s office of academics.

Heidi Ramirez remains as SCS chief academic officer.

Griffin’s task as chief of schools will be to work with schools on carrying out curriculum changes.

Ramirez will focus on those changes as well as the tools and other systems the school system wants educators to use in the classroom to boost student achievement.

“We are facing more rigorous academic standards and need to make strategic and swift changes in order to boost student achievement at a more rapid rate,” Hopson said in a written statement announcing the new position.

Griffin remains over I–Zone schools in her new position.

The I-Zone is the SCS turnaround model for schools in the bottom 5 percent statewide in terms of student achievement. Like schools in the bottom 5 percent taken over by the state-run Achievement School District, I-Zone schools get more funding for a longer school day, a restart of the faculty and administration, and teacher assistants to intervene sooner with students who fall behind. The I-Zone model differs from the ASD in not using charter operators.

Six I-Zone schools have gone from the state’s bottom 5 percent to being among the top performers in the state, and another five have made double-digit percentage growth over the last three school years.

The success of the set of schools has created a demand from parents for a more widespread use of the I-Zone model.

