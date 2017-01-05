VOL. 132 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 05, 2017

Mid South Area Business Travel Association will meet Thursday, Jan. 5, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at The Peabody hotel, 149 Union Ave. A roundtable of airline, car and hotel providers will discuss what programs are available, how to qualify, the process for getting started and how to adjust and grow. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit msabta.org.

Office of Business Diversity & Compliance will host a training session titled “SBA is More Than Just Loans” Thursday, Jan. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Email more.memphistn@gmail.com for details.

2017 Elvis Birthday Celebration runs Thursday, Jan. 5, through Sunday, Jan. 8, and will feature more than 20 events. Here are a few of the highlights:

Thursday, Jan. 5: “Viva Las Vegas” sing-along, free screening and sing-along, 7 p.m., Guest House at Graceland theater, 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Friday, Jan. 6: Archives Show and Tell, free presentation and up-close look at some treasured pieces from the Graceland Archives, 11 a.m., Guest House theater.

Saturday, Jan. 7: The Auction at Graceland, auction of items offered by third-party collectors and authenticated by Graceland Authenticated, 2 p.m. Guest House theater. “Elvis at the Movies,” concert featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St; buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.

Sunday, Jan. 8: Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, free ceremony featuring Graceland/EPE officials, birthday cake cutting, and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by local mayors; 9:30 a.m., Graceland north lawn. Hound Dog Tour by Backbeat Tours, hear Elvis hits performed live on this musical bus tour with stops at important Elvis locales, 11 a.m. departure from 143 Beale St.; buy tickets at backbeattours.com.

For a complete list of events, visit graceland.com.

POTS@TheWorks will present the world premiere of “Other People’s Happiness,” a winner of the 2015 NewWorks@TheWorks playwriting competition, Friday, Jan. 6, through Jan. 29 at TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe Ave. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

David Lusk Gallery will hold an opening reception for Tad Lauritzen Wright’s “The Politics of Power” Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Wright’s exhibition will be on display through Jan. 28; an artist talk will be held Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. Visit davidluskgallery.com.