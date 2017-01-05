Convention Center Hotel Proposal Surfaces

VOL. 132 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 05, 2017

A Denver financier whose work in the last 15 years is in developing and financing convention center hotels has very general plans for a 600-room Memphis Convention Center hotel at Front and Poplar where the Mud Island parking garage is currently.

Robert Swerdling’s plan depends on bringing in $180 million in private financing he has said he is lining up.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland acknowledged Wednesday, Jan. 4, that his administration has talked several times in recent months with Swerdling about the deal.

“We’re encouraged by the private sector’s interest in investing in Downtown,” he said in a written statement. “We know we need another large hotel and more meeting space near the convention center. We welcome the chance to discuss this with Mr. Swerdling or anyone else with a serious proposal to meet our need for more hotel rooms.”

And the key to a serious proposal is securing financing – financing that Strickland has repeatedly said cannot involve revenue from the city’s general fund or city capital funds.

Swerdling’s background is in municipal finance and he’s been involved in the financing of four large convention center hotels of 600 to 1,100 rooms each since 2001 in Austin, Denver, Baltimore and Omaha. The Denver hotel is a Hyatt Regency. The other three are Hiltons.

With word of Swerdling’s effort Wednesday it was unclear if the city might be willing to consider using revenue from an expansion of the uses of Tourism Development Zone revenues the city is expected to seek from the state building commission later this year. Strickland has said the expansion of what the TDZ revenue – sales tax revenue – can be used for could finance redevelopment of the Mud Island River Park owned by the city and other riverfront improvements.

The city has pledged $25 million in TDZ revenue without any expansion of the revenue uses for infrastructure improvements in the nine-block area of the Pinch between the Pyramid and the campus of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The area is the setting for an expansion of St. Jude that would include mixed uses beyond hospital facilities.

The new convention center hotel Swerdling is talking about would be within two blocks of the city’s largest hotel by rooms, the 600-room Sheraton Memphis Downtown – the city’s original convention center hotel.

The site Swerdling is interested in is across Front Street from the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts which is connected to the Memphis Cook Convention Center and managed as a joint facility with the convention center.

The closest hotel to the Sheraton is the 230-room Crowne Plaza Memphis Downtown, across Second Street from the Sheraton.

Convention and tourism leaders have long said that for all of the plans for smaller hotels in other parts of Downtown recently, their goal is a hotel with several hundred rooms close to the convention center, if not connected to it, that would have meeting and conference room space.

The Downtown Memphis Commission has taken a position that its financing incentives for hotel projects will only be used to finance large hotels in the convention center area.

The convention center is about to undergo a $60 million renovation that includes its exterior and some interior modifications. Long range and general plans being talked about beyond that have included plans for some kind of convention center hotel west of the convention center along the city’s riverfront.

The delayed $160-million One Beale project at Beale Street and Riverside Drive includes an 18-story hotel tower along with residential and office space is being redrawn with Carlisle Corp. hoping to start construction within a year.

A Memphis resort hotel group led by mortgage banker and hotel veteran Paul Westphal proposed a 500-room resort hotel and spa in Mud Island River Park as one of several competing proposals to the Riverfront Development Corp. for a redevelopment of the park.

In Memphis Equity Brand Management’s cover letter, Westphal said he hoped to interest Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris as a potential investor.

The pitch didn’t make the cut in the first round of proposals. It went to a second round before the RDC suspended the process last year.