The Daily News
VOL. 132 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 05, 2017

Arkansas Lawmaker: Modifications Eyed for Medicaid Plan

By ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press

Updated 2:02PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The top Republican in Arkansas' Senate says he expects lawmakers to begin modifying the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion even before the future of the federal health law that enabled the expanded insurance program is settled in Washington.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren told reporters Wednesday he expects the Legislature to pursue additional restrictions to the program, which uses federal funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents, when lawmakers convene for the session next week. Hendren predicted a special session would be needed to address longer-term changes if Congress follows through on Republicans' vow to repeal the health law.

House Speaker Jeremy Gillam urged lawmakers to have patience as the health law's future is debated in Washington.

The two spoke at an Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors forum.

