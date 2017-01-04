Last Word: Laurelwood Lament, Fairgrounds Redux and Deeper on Crime

VOL. 132 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Booksellers at Laurelwood made it through the Christmas shopping season but will close its doors in Laurelwood probably in February with the liquidation sale beginning Friday – as in this Friday.

First and foremost, there is still Burke’s Book Store.

Laurelwood is a busy retail center these days with lots of construction work going on south of the row that Booksellers is in. And the store has a lot of space that you don’t usually see in a locally-owned book store. Booksellers went from being a Nashville-owned business to locally-owned and one of a kind in 2010 when Davis-Kidd Booksellers filed for bankruptcy. Is there another last minute deal to be made?

Meanwhile, the Memphis Flea Market is returning to the Fairgrounds later this month after six years at Agricenter International. Delaware North, the global company that puts on the flea market, announced the move west Tuesday starting with the flea market on Jan. 21 and 22 at the Pipkin Building, which is where the flea market first set up shop 40 years ago.

First Horizon CEO Bryan Jordan at a recent Goldman Sachs conference talks about a post Dodd-Frank landscape in finance. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs executives tout First Horizon’s moves in 2016 to improve its earnings profile by buying Coastal Securities Inc. and a set of restaurant franchise loans from GE Capital.

The first Memphis City Council meeting of 2017 went pretty smoothly in terms of the votes taken and there was some more important discussion about violent crime with no votes taken yet but much more dialogue offered. More on this coming in the Thursday edition.

Here’s more in the here and now on Willie Herenton’s first New Year’s address in a decade and in particular his comments about crime being a “black problem.”

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the year Tuesday for the Tunica Board of Supervisors did not end well. Board president James Dunn and vice president Henry Nickson had to be separated by Tunica police officers when an argument got physical during the meeting.

The effort to dismantle Obamacare begins in the Senate. A Roll Call overview with information on U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander’s role in the debate and votes to come.

Among those getting settled in is new 8th District Congressman David Kustoff of Germantown whose main residence will remain here in Shelby County, he said during the campaign.

And another member of the Tennessee Congressional delegation, Diane Black of the 6th District, is the interim chairwoman of the House Budget Committee with the position becoming permanent with the confirmation of outgoing chairman Tom Price as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services.

So much focus on President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Trump could appoint a majority of the TVA board. This follows the Senate’s refusal last year to confirm the Obama administration’s nomination of three directors. Two more TVA directors come off the board this year. Until Trump acts, Lynn Evans of Memphis is the acting chair of the TVA board – the first African-American to lead the TVA board since the TVA was created 84 years ago.

The bigger the office you run for the sooner the campaign starts and if that office is statewide the campaign will usually begin in what is an off-election year. As we’ve said before in this space, there are off-election years but there is never an off-politics year. So Asa Hutchinson is starting fundraising in Arkansas for what looks like a 2018 bid for re-election.

Don Wade on the Tigers during their New Year’s break.

You’ve heard of Mud Island – now there is Mutt Island – a dog daycare Downtown, but not on Mud Island.