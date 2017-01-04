Huston to Lead Downtown Marketing Initiatives

VOL. 132 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Penelope Huston has joined the Downtown Memphis Commission as vice president of marketing, communications and events. Huston has more than 20 years’ experience in advertising, marketing, public relations, and relationship management, most recently serving as director of marketing for Memphis in May.

In her new role, she will be responsible for developing the DMC’s marketing strategy; driving activities to enhance the image of Downtown and public awareness of its growth and value to the region; and lead initiatives to position Downtown as a center for culture, tourism, business and entertainment.

Hometown: Memphis!

Experience: I’ve spent the majority of my professional career promoting our community. I’ve had the honor of working for, and telling the stories of, some of the strongest and most positive organizations in Memphis: Contemporary Media (Memphis Flyer, Memphis magazine, Memphis Parent), ALSAC/St. Jude and, most recently, Memphis in May.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My father had the greatest influence on my life. He taught me the value of hard work and commitment. He also encouraged my competitive spirit. Marianne Partridge (co-owner of the Santa Barbara Independent) also had a huge influence on my professional career. She was a pioneer in the world of journalism and yet never let her position or professional history make her consider her own voice as the most important in the room. She helped me to see the power in new ideas, even if some of them fail.

What attracted you to the Downtown Memphis Commission? Everything! I truly love the Memphis story and can’t imagine a better place to share it. And that says a lot because I’ve been at some pretty incredible Memphis institutions. I am excited about the growth and the potential for Downtown – there is a particularly special energy right now.

What goals do you have in your new position? Right now, I’m just looking forward to learning. I want to have as many conversations as I can. Serious listening is my first goal.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? I have a super-smart 12-year-old who is a sixth-grader at the Maxine Smith STEAM Academy. Without a doubt, she is my greatest accomplishment and my biggest challenge! I love learning from her.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Show up! Do the work. Share your ideas. OK, that is three – but they are related.

Inferno has promoted Derrick Alston to senior art director and Joe McLaughlin to senior account executive. Alston joined inferno in 2012 as an intern and most recently served as art director. McLaughlin also joined the agency in 2012 and most recently served as account executive.

Gurtej Sodhi, chief information and operations officer at Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, has been appointed to the board of managers of UpstreamRE LLC, a Bellevue, Washington-based real estate broker-owned and controlled data management company that governs Upstream, a collaborative initiative for the benefit of every sized broker in the real estate industry. Sodhi’s seat on the 23-member Upstream board represents large firms.

Two Memphians have been named to the 15-member board of Emerge Tennessee, an affiliate of Emerge America: Deidre Malone, president and CEO of The Carter Malone Group LLC and president of the Memphis NAACP, and Olliette Murray-Drobot, executive director of The Family Safety Center of Memphis and Shelby County. Former Memphian Maura Black Sullivan, the former deputy chief administrative officer to former Memphis Mayor A C Wharton and current chief operating officer of the city of Chattanooga, also was named to the board. The organization’s mission is to recruit, train, and inspire Democratic women to pursue public office at the local, state and national levels through a multimonth campaign-training program that begins in March.

Leon Dickson Sr. has been appointed to the MLGW board of commissioners by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Dickson, who replaces Darrell Cobbins on the board, is owner and principal broker of BenchMark at Southwind Realtors and recently was selected as the Tennessee Association of Realtors’ first African-American president-elect for 2017.