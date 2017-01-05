Germantown Planning Board OKs Trader Joe’s Change

VOL. 132 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Plans for Trader Joe’s Germantown location are changing again, and it could expedite the store’s opening.

Developer Centennial American Properties received unanimous approval from the Germantown Planning Commission Tuesday, Jan. 3, for a revised site plan that would locate Trader Joe’s within the former Kroger store at 2130 Exeter Road instead of in a new building on an outparcel of that site.

The change will allow Trader Joe’s to arrive in Germantown more quickly, according to a statement from the city of Germantown.

Centennial’s new plan calls for reducing the former Kroger from 61,332 square feet to 60,313 square feet and creating as many as seven retail bays in addition to Trader Joe’s. The former plan had called for reducing the store’s footprint to 46,530 square feet and subdividing it into three retail bays.

The 19,000-square-foot outparcel building will be developed as a future phase two. Under the original plan, Trader Joe’s would have leased 12,500 square feet of that building.

Germantown’s Design Review Commission will review Centennial’s facade plans at its Jan. 24 meeting, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have the final say on the change.

The planning commission vote “brings Germantown one step closer to adding another premier retailer to the market,” Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said in a written statement Tuesday night. “Our residents and those in the Memphis region look forward to the presence of Trader Joe’s in the market.”

Centennial, working as CAP Germantown LLC, filed a $2.5 million building permit application in early December that called for interior and exterior renovations to the former Kroger. Among the changes were modifications to the front wall “to create a new look on the front facade” and “interior modifications (shell only) for Trader Joe’s and future mercantile tenants.”

Trader Joe’s confirmed its plans for the Germantown store in September 2015, with plans to open in third quarter 2016. In June, the grocery chain announced the opening had been pushed back, citing construction delays.

Knoxville-based Barry Byrd Architecture is handling the design work; Blair Parker Design LLC in Memphis is the landscape architect.