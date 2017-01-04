VOL. 132 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 04, 2017

The Yard will recycle Christmas trees free of charge Wednesday, Jan. 4, through Jan. 29 at its recycling and composting facility, 1735 Thomas Road. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you mention Memphis Botanic Garden, The Yard will donate $5 to MBG. Call 901-833-9273 for details.

The free Upstanders Film Series, hosted by Facing History and Ourselves and the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, kicks off with “At the River I Stand” Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

Mid South Area Business Travel Association will meet Thursday, Jan. 5, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at The Peabody hotel, 149 Union Ave. A roundtable of airline, car and hotel providers will discuss what programs are available, the process for getting started and more. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit msabta.org.

Office of Business Diversity & Compliance will host a training session titled “SBA is More Than Just Loans” Thursday, Jan. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Email more.memphistn@gmail.com for details.

2017 Elvis Birthday Celebration runs Thursday, Jan. 5, through Sunday, Jan. 8, and will feature more than 20 events. Among the highlights:

Thursday, Jan. 5: “Viva Las Vegas” sing-along, free screening and sing-along, 7 p.m., Guest House at Graceland theater, 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Friday, Jan. 6: Archives Show and Tell, free presentation and up-close look at some treasured pieces from the Graceland Archives, 11 a.m., Guest House theater.

Saturday, Jan. 7: The Auction at Graceland, auction of items offered by third-party collectors and authenticated by Graceland Authenticated, 2 p.m. Guest House theater. “Elvis at the Movies,” concert featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St; buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.

Sunday, Jan. 8: Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, free ceremony featuring Graceland/EPE officials, birthday cake cutting, and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by local mayors; 9:30 a.m., Graceland north lawn.

For a complete list of events, visit graceland.com.