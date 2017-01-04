Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Snapshots: Dining Experience in Nineteenth Century Club

Izakaya Restaurant, housed in the historic 16,000-square-foot 19th Century Club mansion at 1433 Union Ave., held a grand opening Jan. 1. The Japanese-French fusion restaurant offers everything from Japanese Kobe beef steaks to fusion dishes and traditional American fare. Shon and Dana Lin invested $3.5 million in the project, which features stained-glass windows and a fireplace in every room. Archer Construction Co. was general contractor and Looney Ricks Kiss was the project’s architect.

(Daily News/Andrew J. Breig)

