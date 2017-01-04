Dedric Lawson a Double-Double Machine; Josh Pastner Beats North Carolina

VOL. 132 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Not only is sophomore Dedric Lawson atop many of the University of Memphis basketball team’s statistical categories, he’s among the leaders nationally in several categories.

Going into the Tigers’ Thursday, Jan. 5, home game vs. UConn, Lawson led Memphis and the American Athletic Conference with a scoring average of 20.6 points per game, that ranked 34th in the country. His 11.1 rebounds per game are second in the AAC and 10th in the nation.

Lawson ranked 16th nationally in blocked shots with 2.71 per game was second in the country with 11 double-doubles; he’s had a double-double in all but three of the Tigers’ 14 games. For his career, Lawson owns 28 double-doubles – good for seventh among active Division 1 players and first among sophomores.

Meanwhile, teammate Markel Crawford landed a place on the league’s Weekly Honor role by virtue of his career-high 28 points on 9-for-13 shooting in the Tigers’ 70-54 victory over No. 25 South Carolina. For the week, Crawford averaged 20.0 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Other Memphis numbers of note: The Tigers ranked eighth nationally with a 1.60 assist/turnover ratio, are 20th with 5.7 blocks per game, and 35th in free-throw attempts with 357.

Attendance at FedExForum remains a point of concern. Within the AAC, the Tigers rank second (barely behind UConn) with a per-game average of 9,004. Two schools – UCF and Tulane – are averaging less than 2,500 fans per home game.

When the Tigers and UConn meet Thursday each will be desperate for a conference win. The Huskies were picked to finish second in the coaches’ preseason poll, behind Cincinnati. The Bearcats are No. 22 in the country and looking like the clear favorite so far. They are on a five-game winning streak and have a 17-game home winning streak.

But UConn is just 5-8 overall and 0-2 in the league. The Tigers are 10-4 and 0-1.

SMU, which beat Memphis by four points on Dec. 27, owns the longest active winning streak among AAC teams at eight and counting.

Duke’s Grayson Allen No Longer a Captain; Coach K to have Surgery

Mike Krzyzewski already has suspended junior guard Grayson Allen indefinitely for his latest tripping incident. But he also has stripped Allen of his title as a Duke captain.

Allen was suspended after he tripped Steven Santa Ana in Duke’s victory over Elon; it was the third time in his Duke career that he had tripped an opposing player. Allen, however, figures to return before his coach.

Coach K is scheduled to have back surgery at the end of the week and will miss several weeks. Associate head coach Jeff Capel will run the team in his absence.

Tobacco Road Snuffed Out; Pastner gets Big Victory

It doesn’t happen often, but it happened last Saturday when Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest all lost on the same day. Not since Jan. 11, 2014, had they all lost on the same day.

Of note for Memphis fans, Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech beat then-No. 9 North Carolina 75-63. Actual headline from an Atlanta Journal-Constitution blog: “With upset of North Carolina, Josh Pastner has brought pulse to Tech.”

Afterward, North Carolina coach Roy Williams said, “Their coach did a much better job.”

Georgia Tech is off to a 9-4 start under Pastner. He called the win over the Tar Heels a “great program win.”