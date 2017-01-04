VOL. 132 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Baker Donelson, Ober/Kaler Complete Combination

Memphis-based Baker Donelson and Baltimore-based Ober/Kaler have completed their previously announced merger, creating one of the 50 largest law firms in the nation.

The firm, which maintains the name of Baker Donelson, added nearly 110 attorneys and more than 100 staff members from Ober/Kaler. That brings its headcount to more than 800 attorneys and advisers, including around 380 shareholders.

Overall the combined firm has 1,600 total employees across 25 offices in 10 states and Washington, D.C. There were no layoffs at either firm as a result of the combination.

The merger created the third-largest health practice in the nation, Baker Ober Health Law, which includes nearly 200 attorneys. According to Baker Donelson, the practice gives the firm a strong presence in three important markets for the nation’s health care industry: Baltimore, which is home to the headquarters of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Washington, D.C., the center for health policy and regulation; and Nashville, the nation’s center for for-profit health care.

The combination also created a predominant financial services practice, according to Baker Donelson, including enhancing the construction, litigation, tax and intellectual property practices, among others.

Ben C. Adams, Baker Donelson’s chairman and CEO, and Jennifer P. Keller, its president and chief operating officer, are maintaining their leadership positions, while members of Ober/Kaler’s leadership team have taken on various leadership roles within the firm.

“The initial integration process has gone smoothly due in large part to the similar cultures of our firms and a lot of hard work by numerous people with both firms,” Adams said in a written statement. “Moving forward, there’s more to be done but we look forward to working with our new colleagues as one firm to bring our clients all the advantages and benefits that were the motivation behind our decision to join firms.”

– Daily News staff

Memphis Police Deploy More Than 1,200 Body Cams

Officers in all nine Memphis Police Department precincts as well as the police traffic precinct have body cameras as 2017 begins, according to a report Tuesday, Jan. 3, to City Council members.

The count of 1,219 body cameras includes only a partial rollout for officers in special operations units. That is the only part of the police department where the cameras, ordered in mid-2015, have not been implemented.

Jim Harvey of the MPD said Taser, the company providing the cameras, has upgraded equipment free of charge to the city following problems with some devices breaking as well as a problem with the transfer of video from the cameras to permanent storage.

In the process, the city has saved $420,000 in a renegotiation of the video storage space part of the agreement.

– Bill Dries

Avison Young Adds Four To Memphis Office Staff

Commercial real estate firm Avison Young has announced four new additions to its Memphis office, including Greg deWitt, who will join as vice president.

DeWitt, a 23-year veteran of the commercial real estate market in Memphis, specializes in tenant and landlord representation for office and industrial properties.

Before accepting the position with Avison Young, deWitt was a director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank and is a former vice president and current active member of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors’ Commercial Council.

In addition to deWitt, Robert Cartwright was brought on as a senior associate specializing in capital markets, Tearris Wallace as an associate specializing in industrial and office leasing and Asha Marshi as an associate specializing in industrial and office leasing.

“We are thrilled to have these talented individuals join our firm and augment our services for our clients,” said Shane Soefker, principal in Avison Young’s Memphis office. “Our continued growth is a product of Avison Young’s successful, collaborative environment.”

Soefker, along with Jacob Biddle, opened Avison Young’s Memphis office in December 2015. Since its inception, the firm has grown from two to nine employees.

Founded in 1978, Toronto-based Avison Young is comprised of 2,400 real estate professionals in 79 offices worldwide.

– Patrick Lantrip

Carriage Crossing Adds Two Restaurants to Lineup

Carriage Crossing retail center in Collierville has added two new eateries to its roster: Frida’s Restaurante Mexicano and Buttercups Cupcakes, both of which are locally owned and family-operated.

Carriage Crossing marks the second Memphis-area location for Frida’s Restaurante Mexicano. The first location has been in Midtown since 2012. Frida’s offers a large patio for outdoor dining and several design features from Mexico, including a front door cut from a piece of steel and a 35-foot-long copper bar.

The menu includes authentic, family-style Mexican dishes and margaritas served from individually handcrafted glasses.

Meanwhile, the Collierville center will house the first physical storefront for Buttercups Cupcakes, which has been filling online orders for more than seven years. Buttercups will offer cupcakes and other treats in two dozen flavors, along with specialty coffee drinks.

Frida’s opened to the public on Jan. 2, while Buttercups opens to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7.

– Andy Meek

Broadway Soprano Headlining Tennessee Shakespeare Gala

Tennessee Shakespeare Company has announced Broadway soprano Sierra Boggess, whose roles have included Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” and Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” will headline its eighth annual gala March 10 at the Germantown Performing Arts Center.

Boggess will perform her one-hour show, “Awakenings,” as the gala centerpiece. She will sing from her own Broadway and West End shows, as well as songs from other award-winning musicals.

The gala benefits TSC’s education program.

Boggess is best known for re-inventing the role of Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera.” Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber called her “the best Christine certainly.” She played the role in the Broadway, West End and the televised 25th anniversary concert productions of “Phantom” filmed at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

She made her Broadway debut as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” receiving Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance.

In the West End, Ms. Boggess appeared as Fantine in “Les Miserables,” and she originated the role of Christine in “Love Never Dies,” the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera,” receiving an Olivier Award nomination for her performance.

The evening includes a buffet dinner and cocktails, TSC’s live auction, and a post-show dessert reception where patrons get to meet Boggess and have photos taken with her.

Patrons may buy Bronze Single ($175) and Bronze Couple ($325) tickets at tnshakespeare.org or by calling TSC’s Box Office at 901-759-0604. Platinum, Gold, and Silver seating packages (with tiered benefits) each for 10 guests, as well as sponsorships also are available, and all sponsorship/ticket purchases include a tax-deductible gift to TSC.

– Don Wade