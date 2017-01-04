Home >
Arkansas Governor Starts Raising Money for Re-Election Bid
The Associated Press
Updated 2:42PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson hasn't formally announced his plans to seek a second term, but is already raising money for his re-election bid.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2hNx6Fc) a fundraiser for the Republican governor's 2018 campaign is set for Thursday night at the Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock.
The cost to attend is $500 for a guest, $2,700 for a sponsor and $5,400 for a co-host. Hutchinson's political strategist and consultant Jon Gilmore says the invitation for the fundraiser was sent to a small group of past donors. Gilmore says there is no timeline set for when Hutchinson will formally launch his re-election campaign.
No Democrats have announced a bid so far to challenge Hutchinson.
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com
