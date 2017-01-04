Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Arkansas Governor Starts Raising Money for Re-Election Bid

The Associated Press

Updated 2:42PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson hasn't formally announced his plans to seek a second term, but is already raising money for his re-election bid.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2hNx6Fc) a fundraiser for the Republican governor's 2018 campaign is set for Thursday night at the Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

The cost to attend is $500 for a guest, $2,700 for a sponsor and $5,400 for a co-host. Hutchinson's political strategist and consultant Jon Gilmore says the invitation for the fundraiser was sent to a small group of past donors. Gilmore says there is no timeline set for when Hutchinson will formally launch his re-election campaign.

No Democrats have announced a bid so far to challenge Hutchinson.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

