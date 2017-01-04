A Fresh Perspective

VOL. 132 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 04, 2017

One thing everyone can agree on is that new year’s resolutions are anything but new. In fact, it’s widely accepted that this practice dates back some 4,000 years. With such a longstanding tradition, I find it odd that less than 10 percent of those who make a new year’s resolution actually keep it.

This statistic got me thinking:

1. Why are resolutions so hard to keep?

2. What would make them easier to achieve?

3. Are resolutions applicable to businesses?

The answers to my questions quickly followed:

1. Maybe resolutions are not adhered to because the goals are not reasonable, and no one is holding the goal setter accountable.

2. Keeping a resolution would be easier if the goals were achievable and if an accountability partner provided support.

3. Yes, resolutions apply to businesses!

This Q&A suggests a certain truth: Many businesses would benefit from independent business advice to help them set and attain goals.

Organizations regularly get advice from sources close to the business. While this is valuable, it is also crucial to get independent counsel for unbiased feedback on important issues and decisions, particularly for businesses without a board of directors to guide them. The goal is to get new ideas from new sources – ideas that will help the business strategically grow.

In the conventional business realm, many owners must sell products or services at a rate that leaves a margin for error (pretax profit) of approximately 5 percent of revenue. Said differently, $95 out of every $100 must be managed to provide an acceptable return.

So, the question arises: How can a business perform at several times the success rate of the resolution threshold of most Americans? As Margaret Thatcher asserts, “Plan your work for today and every day, then work your plan.”

A business owner may ask, “How can I do that when I barely have time to check my email and prioritize my to-do list?” Hire an outside consultant to help evaluate your business and ways to operate more efficiently. The plan they help you develop should narrow to a few key points that will have the greatest positive impact on your organization’s health and growth.

Business owners often ask, “How can a consultant know more about my business than I do?” They can’t! However, good business decisions often do not vary, regardless of the industry. A consultant who has the advantage of prior experience with countless similar circumstances will have a wealth of potential solutions to explore.

Finding the right consultant for your business is imperative. Ask a colleague or trusted professional for a referral. Ask for a written outline of the anticipated engagement to ensure goals are clearly stated and prioritized.

An experienced consultant will lead you toward a clear, strategic plan with renewed vigor and time to run your business the way it should be run.

Mackie Gober, a co-founder of SEACAP Financial, can be reached at 901-452-4545 or mackie.gober@seacapfinancial.com.