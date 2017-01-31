Temple Israel Announces Crosstown Expansion

VOL. 132 | NO. 22 | Tuesday, January 31, 2017

In a letter that went out to its congregation over the weekend, Temple Israel announced plans to expand into the Crosstown Concourse this summer.

Officials said the new Crosstown campus won’t be a second synagogue, but will instead enhance the Temple’s community outreach programs.

“We believe that Temple will thrive in Crosstown and that you, the members, will be truly amazed by the collaboration in the years ahead,” Temple Israel president Elkan Scheidt said in the email. “Crosstown’s creativity, innovation, and social-action focus aligns seamlessly with Temple and Reform Judaism’s inclusive philosophy.”

Temple Israel formed a preliminary Crosstown committee, which included Cara Greenstein, Alex Shindler, Daniel Kiel, Meggan Kiel, Bruce Landau, Susanne Landau, Joanna Lipman, Josh Lipman, Liz Rudnick and Elton Parker to discuss the move before deciding to sign a lease for a 1,200-square-foot “Midtown Living Room” in the Concourse.

“By offering countless programming and tikkun olam opportunities, Temple Israel Crosstown will bring the celebrated Temple Israel spirit of 38120 to 38104,” the announcement went on to say. “It will also become a new member gateway for unaffiliated Downtown/Midtown Jews and newcomers to Memphis.”

"Tikkun olam, Hebrew for 'repairing this broken world,' expresses the fundamental Jewish idea that what we do to heal the hurt and help those who are suffering most – in our city and in this world – is what matters most to the one God who loves us all," Rabbi Micah Greenstein, senior rabbi at Temple Israel, said.

The email went on to outline some of the possible programs Temple Israel might offer in Crosstown, which include, but are not limited to collaborative partnerships with their Crosstown neighbors, lunch and learns, baby & me classes, Hebrew tutoring and Women of Reformed Judaism-Sisterhood knitting for the Manna House.

Temple Israel, which is located at 1376 E. Massey Road, was founded in 1854 as the first permanent Jewish house of worship in Tennessee and now serves 1,500 member families in the Memphis area.