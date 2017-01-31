VOL. 132 | NO. 22 | Tuesday, January 31, 2017

TDHS, Agape Partner On Two-Generation Model

The Tennessee Department of Human Services has partnered with Agape Child and Family Services, a faith-based nonprofit in Memphis, using a two-generation framework serving children and parents in an effort to provide support, permanency and sustainability within the family unit and the community.

Through the partnership with TDHS, families will receive holistic, wrap-around services from Agape and more than 100 collaborative partners in under-resourced communities and schools.

Services will focus on early childhood education, post-secondary education, workforce readiness, health, economic literacy and more. The two-generation partnership is a part of the department’s 2G for Tennessee strategy, which has a specific focus on partnering with parents and children together to improve the whole family’s well-being while building cycles of success. The two-generation framework utilizes four key components: education, economic supports, health and well-being, and social capital.

“We’re at a critical crossroads in Memphis – and this two-generation contract in partnership with the Department of Human Services will enable us to expand our services with families, both parents and children, in some of the most under-resourced areas of our city,” said Agape executive director David Jordan in a release.

– Don Wade

Free Tax Prep Available For Memphis Families

Impact America-Tennessee is offering free tax preparation services for working families in the Memphis area, thanks to a partnership with Rhodes College, the University of Memphis, Christian Brothers University, St. Mary’s Episcopal School and the Junior League of Memphis.

Services are provided to working families with an annual income of $53,000 or less with children in the home or $20,000 or less without children in the home.

The tax preparation service is aimed at assisting families eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, the federal government’s largest and most successful antipoverty program for low-income, working families.

Impact America’s SaveFirst initiative is in its third year of operation in Memphis. Last year, IRS-certified students from four campuses prepared tax returns for more than 800 families. This citywide campus collaboration helped working families secure more than $1.5 million in tax refunds, saving them over $330,000 in commercial tax prep fees. Impact America-Tennessee is an AmeriCorps Program.

Interested individuals can call 844-TAXES-TN to schedule a free appointment or visit impactamerica.com/free-tax-services for more information. Daytime, evening, and weekend hours for tax preparation are available.

– Daily News staff

Teach901 Releases Results Of Priority Teacher Survey

Teach901 has released the results of its 2016 Priority School Teacher Survey, marking the fourth year the organization has interviewed priority school teachers from Shelby County Schools and its Innovation Zone, the Achievement School District and the Memphis Education Fund.

The 2016 survey was conducted with help from researchers at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. More than 1,000 teachers participated from two school districts, nine different Charter Management Organizations and 57 schools. As in previous years, the survey focused on three areas: teacher retention, teacher development, and teacher recruitment.

Among the key findings:

• School leadership continues to trend as both a major “push” and “pull” factor in teacher recruitment and retention, being the second most cited reason for why teachers initially choose to work at a school and the second most cited reason for why teachers eventually leave a school.

• Local teacher preparation programs continue to be a significant factor in Memphis’ teacher talent strategy. Teach For America-Memphis was the biggest pipeline for attracting non-local teacher talent to Memphis while the Memphis Teacher Residency was the highest-rated program, with 96 percent of its participants agreeing that the program had prepared them for their current teaching position.

• For priority schools, most of their new hires were local, experienced teachers. Among teachers who indicated they were a new hire at their current school, 63 percent said they were local and experienced teachers, 25 percent said they were first-year teachers, and 12 percent said they were experienced, relocating teachers.

• Relocating teachers tended to be millennials from nearby states. Teachers relocating were more likely than not to have moved from a city or state within driving distance, and were more likely than not to be a millennial. Among teachers who had moved, Mississippi was again the most popular state of origin, with 27 teachers indicating that they had relocated to Memphis from that state.

Visit tinyurl.com/z5j8fj3 to read the full report.

– Daily News staff

Parkway Village Burger King Sells for $1.8 Million

Tennessee-based Desianna Properties has sold a 1.2-acre property in Parkway Village to Elba Inc. and Hillview Development LLC for $1.8 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

The parcel, which currently houses a Burger King, is located at 5305 Winchester Road near its intersection with South Mendenhall Road.

According to the deed, Elba will control a 59 percent interest in the property, while Hillview controls the other 41 percent.

Joseph W. Mireable, acting as managing general partner, signed the warranty deed on behalf of Desianna Properties.

The buyers secured a $1.3 million mortgage with Kingsport, Tennessee-based Eastman Credit Union, according to a trust deed filed in conjunction with the purchase.

Joseph E. Bashoura, signed the mortgage deed as both president of Elba and manager of Hillview Development, both of which are based in California.

The 2,124-square-foot Burger King was built in 2008, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property, who appraised the parcel at $677,600 in 2016.

– Patrick Lantrip