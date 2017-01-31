State Leaders Invite Block Grant Funding

VOL. 132 | NO. 22 | Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says a federal block grant to state government for health care under the right terms could allow the state to expand TennCare coverage.

“I think if they would give us that flexibility, we could take care of more people at lower cost. I just fervently believe that we could do that with the state,” Haslam said last week during a visit to Memphis. “But they have to give us the tools to do that with and give us the flexibility. Right now the federal government holds all the keys. … They don’t give us a lot of flexibility on how that works.”

Haslam said a replacement for the Affordable Care Act of the Obama administration is the “big issue that this president and this Congress will have to address.”

“The replace part is the hard piece. I don’t think we want to see people wholesale lose coverage. But we do need to do something to address the cost of health care,” he said. “We can’t continue to see health care eating up a bigger and bigger chunk of our personal budgets and our government budget. I always say that our federal government is just about to become a big health care company that happens to have an army and a navy with it.”

Meanwhile, Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell says a move by the administration of President Donald Trump to go to block grants to states for education and health care isn’t as easy as it sounds.

“If President Trump does that – I hope he does do it — which is return these domestic issues back to state and local government where they can be efficiently and effectively run, we are going to have our work cut out for us,” she said on the WKNO/Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

“Be careful what you wish for. If they say we are giving your education dollars back to you in a block grant, we’re going to be able to do some new things,” she added. “If they say we’re giving you your federal money in a block grant on health care, we’re going to have to really put pencil to paper and figure out how it’s going to work for us.”

And Harwell says the task force she named last year on health care coverage has done that.

“My task force has come up with, I think, some really good ideas and we may be able to lead the nation with breaker points and control the cost and still insure more people,” she said in the interview with Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News. “When you reach a certain point and it begins to cost the state too much, you begin to pull back so it doesn’t get out of control.”

Harwell was a Trump supporter in the 2016 presidential election.

“Ultimately I think it was the right choice for our country,” she said. “I think you are going to see some exciting things happen. He is beholding to no one. And not even the Washington establishment. I think he has struck a nerve with the majority of Tennesseans.”

Haslam was notably not a Trump supporter.

“My sense is President Trump is doing just those things he said he would do,” Haslam said. “He was pretty clear when he ran, what he would do and he was elected. I don’t think anybody should be surprised at the first week of President Trump’s tenure as president. He is doing just what he said he would do.”

On Haslam’s proposed gas-tax hike coupled with corresponding cuts in other state taxes, Harwell said she is “going to keep an open mind.”

“This is a heavy lift, but on the other hand we haven’t raised that tax in 28 years,” she said. “I believe in a very limited government. And we should perform those limited roles well and one of those roles is infrastructure.”

She also noted that if approved, with the resulting revenue created by the fuel-tax increase – gas and diesel – all of the road and bridge projects in the state’s backlog could get started in the new fiscal year.

Haslam said he is open to amendments from the Legislature to the formula of tax increases and decreases as long as the overall outcome is revenue neutral.

“The solution won’t be a simple one,” he said. “We presented something that we think works for the state and for our citizens. We are obviously open to ideas from people of other ways to do that. But we just can’t ignore the budget realities.”

And the state’s $2 billion surplus, Haslam points out, makes it possible to couple the fuel-tax hike with tax cuts in other areas.

Haslam began talking about some remedy to declining fuel-tax revenues for the state in 2016. Years before that, Tennessee Transportation Commissioner John Schroer was talking about shrinking revenue from the gas tax and even questioned whether the state’s pay-as-you-go model for financing road projects should continue. Haslam has said flatly that he is opposed to the state using debt to pay for road projects, as most other state’s do.

While Haslam mentioned the possibility of a gas-tax hike last year, he didn’t recommend it or propose it then.

In a year’s time, the revenue amount he’s settled on – $280 million in new revenue – is smaller than originally anticipated.

“Initially, I think the department of transportation would have liked that number to be larger,” he said. “But I think through the discussion, people realized we have to look at what is politically doable and what’s the right thing for our citizens. What we proposed is somewhat different from probably where the discussions were a year ago. I think we can provide the road network our people need and do it at a lower price than was originally discussed.”