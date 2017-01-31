Ole Miss Borrowing $19 Million for Baseball Stadium Addition

VOL. 132 | NO. 22 | Tuesday, January 31, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The University of Mississippi will borrow up to $19 million to overhaul its baseball stadium.

The plan to borrow money for up to 15 years for Oxford-University Stadium was approved earlier this month by the College Board. Ole Miss plans to repay the money through donations from athletic boosters and ticket sales.

The university plans to add a 45,000 square-foot operations center to house equipment and laundry rooms, locker rooms, training and weight rooms and an outdoor plaza. Plans also call for adding 7,500 square feet of club seating behind dugouts and renovations to other parts of the stadium.

Though projections show Ole Miss won't be able to repay the money from baseball income alone, the university plans to subsidize the stadium project using general athletic revenue and donations.

