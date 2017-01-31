Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 22 | Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Grizzlies Sign Douglas to 10-Day Contract, Waive Williams

The Associated Press

Updated 2:57PM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Toney Douglas to a 10-day contract and have waived forward Troy Williams.

Douglas, 30 had played six games for Memphis in December and had averaged 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 17.8 minutes. He was waived Dec. 15. Douglas scored in double figures twice during his first stint with the Grizzlies.

The 6-foot-2 guard has appeared in 376 regular season games (65 starts) during his eight-year NBA career with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis.

Williams, 22, appeared in 24 games with 13 starts for the Grizzlies this season. The 6-7 forward averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 17.4 minutes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

