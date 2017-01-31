VOL. 132 | NO. 22 | Tuesday, January 31, 2017

The Blues Foundation’s 33rd annual International Blues Challenge will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 4, at various Downtown locations. Visit blues.org for details and a daily schedule of workshops, jams and other activities.

Association for Women Attorneys will host its 37th annual banquet Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tower Center at Clark Tower, 5100 Poplar Ave., suite 3300. The AWA will induct its 2017 board officers and committee chairs and award scholarships to deserving University of Memphis law school students. Tickets are $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers and $30 for law students. Email ldeakins@lewisthomason.com or call 901-577-6152.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Janne Zaccagnino of Ralph Jones Home Plans will present “Landlords vs. Animals: What you need to know about current laws and renting to a service dog family.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Rhodes College and Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty will present “A Broken System: Perspectives on the Death Penalty in Tennessee” Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. in the Paul Barret Jr. Library basement at Rhodes, 2000 North Parkway. For more information, email Stacy Rector at stacy@tennesseedeathpenalty.org.

Mid South Area Business Travel Association will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Courtyard Memphis East, 6015 Park Ave. Steve Reynolds, CEO of Tripbam, will present “Hotel Procurement Strategies: How to get the best hotel rates and drive preferred programs.” Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit msabta.org.

Memphis chapter of the American Marketing Association will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Club of Memphis, 1346 Central Ave. Guest speaker Kerri Guyton, director of brand content at Obsidian Public Relations, will present “Crisis Communication and Management: What you don’t know will hurt you.” Cost is $15 for members and $25 for pre-registered nonmembers. Visit memphisama.org.

IRIS Orchestra, in partnership with Memphis College of Art and Germantown Performing Arts Center, will present a student art show and sale Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. The show will feature MCA students’ pieces inspired by IRIS’ February concert, “A River Runs Through It.” Dress is artistic; no RSVP required. Visit irisorchetra.org.