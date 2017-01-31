Change Only Sure Thing In Sports, Panelists Say

VOL. 132 | NO. 22 | Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Almost five years ago, in his earliest days as athletics director at the University of Memphis, Tom Bowen had visions of a long and happy life in the Big East and as part of the BCS (Bowl Championship Series). But in short order, the league collapsed amid conference realignment and Bowen found himself guiding a university in a conference with no name.

But, he said, he and the university were never without community support and faith. The American Athletic Conference was born and life went on.

“There was confusion, but no fear,” Bowen said during his keynote address during The Daily News’ Newsmakers: Memphis Sports Seminar held Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Brooks Museum.

The event, part of the newspaper’s Seminar Series, was moderated by Daily News publisher and CEO Eric Barnes. Panelists included AutoZone Liberty Bowl executive director Steve Ehrhart, Memphis Redbirds president and general manager Craig Unger, and Memphis Grizzlies president of business operations Jason Wexler.

The seminar was held just days after the Grizzlies announced that next season they will operate their own NBA Development League expansion franchise at the Landers Center in Southaven. While Wexler said the Grizzlies hope hardcore fans will want to watch young players honing their games in the D-League, he said the move “made a ton of logistical sense” for the team, which will end its present agreement with the D-League’s Iowa Energy.

The Redbirds recently unveiled new branding and logos, and home and away uniforms that will have “Memphis” across the front. Unger called the latter move “very intentional” and an effort to better connect with the city and its fans.

Ehrhart, as the longest-tenured Memphis sports person in the group – he came to town in the 1980s – recalled the city’s futile attempts to land an NFL expansion franchise, but said good did come out of it when then-Vancouver Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley was eying Memphis.

“You’ve always gotta be looking at facilities,” Ehrhart said. “So the lesson was learned with the Grizzlies” and the construction of FedExForum.

Asked if last year was difficult because of the furor over then-Tigers basketball coach Josh Pastner’s contract, Bowen said he takes sports radio as proof that people here care.

“Talk radio’s always gonna be full of passion,” he said.

While Bowen noted the Memphis football team had won 28 games over the last three seasons, and the Grizzlies are solidly in the playoff picture for a seventh straight season, Unger said the Triple-A Redbirds have to operate with a different mindset: “We’re in the entertainment business more than the sports business.”

During the Q & A portion of the program, one audience member asked Wexler about Grind City Media – the Grizzlies’ in-house media arm that includes a full-time reporter, Michael Wallace, who used to write for espn.com, and other personnel.

Wexler said their research showed that traditional media, such as newspapers and radio, were no longer reaching a large percentage of the market. That, he says, not only created an opportunity for the start of Grind City Media, but really made it necessary so as not to waste the team’s strong social-media reach.

All of the panelists agreed the various sports entities in town had good working relationships and that cooperation has become the norm (there was a time when it wasn’t). The Redbirds have had Grizzlies-themed nights at AutoZone Park and last season the U of M’s marching band played between innings. The baseball stadium also was the site of a Kansas State pep rally prior to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at the end of the 2015 college football season.

Asked about the most important issues going forward, Unger said all pro baseball teams are concerned about developing the next generation of fans. Bowen spoke about much pending NCAA legislation, especially regarding amateurism, and Wexler and Ehrhart pointed to the direction of media rights in a world where young people get most of their content from hand-held devices and not television.

“It’s very unclear what that’s going to look like five to seven years down the road,” Wexler said.