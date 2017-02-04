Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 21 | Monday, January 30, 2017

Whitehaven High School Football Coach Nominated for Don Shula Award

By Don Wade

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

For the second time in his career, Whitehaven High School football coach Rodney Saulsberry has not only won a state championship but been selected by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans as High School Coach of the Year.

Whitehaven High School football coach Rodney Saulsberry had another great season and has been nominated for the prestigious Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. 

(Submitted)

But this time, he was also nominated for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award for his commitment to player health and safety, and the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by the winningest coach in NFL history: Don Shula.

The NFL was to recognize high school coaches and their positive impact on the personal and professional growth of players at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, over the last weekend in January. Saulsberry spoke with The Daily News on Thursday, Jan. 28, and was to head to Orlando the next day.

Saulsberry counts himself a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and says the team has had three great coaches – Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and current head coach Mike Tomlin.

“But it’s humbling to be mentioned for an NFL award that has Don Shula’s name on it,” he said.

Presently, Saulsberry says 40 of his former Whitehaven players are playing at some level of college football. Since he became head coach in 2004, he has placed more than 130 players at college programs.

“That’s one of the things we hang our hat on, getting guys to college,” he said.

The winning, especially at the state championship level, is gratifying, he said, but he wants his players to carry what they have learned forward.

“The big thing is to understand you’re part of something bigger than yourself, a process,” Saulsberry said, adding that teamwork and other skills transfer to the classroom in college and later to the working world.

“We have a saying,” he said. “Football is a means to an end for education. Don’t let the game of football use you, use the game of football.”

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 94 400 1,805
MORTGAGES 126 490 2,279
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 207 838 3,694
BANKRUPTCIES 68 305 1,366
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 133 602
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 87 356 1,481
MARRIAGE LICENSES 11 53 282

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.