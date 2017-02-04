Whitehaven High School Football Coach Nominated for Don Shula Award

VOL. 132 | NO. 21 | Monday, January 30, 2017

For the second time in his career, Whitehaven High School football coach Rodney Saulsberry has not only won a state championship but been selected by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans as High School Coach of the Year.

But this time, he was also nominated for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award for his commitment to player health and safety, and the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by the winningest coach in NFL history: Don Shula.

The NFL was to recognize high school coaches and their positive impact on the personal and professional growth of players at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, over the last weekend in January. Saulsberry spoke with The Daily News on Thursday, Jan. 28, and was to head to Orlando the next day.

Saulsberry counts himself a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and says the team has had three great coaches – Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and current head coach Mike Tomlin.

“But it’s humbling to be mentioned for an NFL award that has Don Shula’s name on it,” he said.

Presently, Saulsberry says 40 of his former Whitehaven players are playing at some level of college football. Since he became head coach in 2004, he has placed more than 130 players at college programs.

“That’s one of the things we hang our hat on, getting guys to college,” he said.

The winning, especially at the state championship level, is gratifying, he said, but he wants his players to carry what they have learned forward.

“The big thing is to understand you’re part of something bigger than yourself, a process,” Saulsberry said, adding that teamwork and other skills transfer to the classroom in college and later to the working world.

“We have a saying,” he said. “Football is a means to an end for education. Don’t let the game of football use you, use the game of football.”