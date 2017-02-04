City Graduates First Companies Through New Business Accelerator

VOL. 132 | NO. 21 | Monday, January 30, 2017

The city of Memphis’ inaugural minority business accelerator has graduated its first participants – seven companies whose businesses touch everything from event planning to construction – but in some respects the work is only now just beginning.

That’s according to Start Co. president Andre Fowlkes, whose entrepreneurship-focused organization was part of a partnership along with the city’s Office of Business Diversity and Compliance in support of the Propel accelerator.

The city has been making a push to boost participation by small and minority businesses in its contracting with vendors. The new accelerator – which worked with companies that were more established than startups that are more typical participants at accelerators in the city – is one piece of that.

Indeed, participants had to have been established for more than three years and have at least $200,000 in annual revenue.

“The program was great, and I think we really helped change (the participants’) mindset for future growth and building capacity,” Fowlkes said. “But it really just begins now. And we have to also be very deliberate on being more inclusive in the greater ecosystem.”

That last point is why the Propel effort was launched in the first place. The program was a 12-week effort designed to, according to a description of the program, build capacity with existing minority companies through enhancement of business models by offering things like hands-on programming, mentor opportunities, technical resources and more.

The graduating companies included:

Fitnexx: An interactive 3-D animated video game for K-12 students. Its benefits include serving as an accredited form of physical activity for schools that also represents a source of student performance data.

The Healthcare Institute: A certified training platform providing a solution for caretakers and health care institutions who need qualified workers. It’s also a solution for workforce development agencies and others to support improving the skills of local talent and placing them in jobs.

Casey Custom Upholstery: A solution for car, fleet and office furniture upholstery needs. The business has a particular expertise in fleet needs for small businesses and small to medium-size contracts.

Durham Housing: A blight improvement company for residential properties, with services from janitorial to lawn care.

Fifer & Associates: A small to medium-sized construction company.

West Wing Events: A full-service corporate event planner and provider. The company seeks to work with functions ranging from executive board meetings and retreats to full-scale corporate conferences.

Reflections: A sign and foundation company that can produce signs for buildings and structures as well as outdoor monuments and headstones.

"Through providing opportunities and access that the minority community has historically been restricted from utilizing, we hope that the knowledge and resources we are providing through Propel and programs like it helps elevate these business owners and the community to build generational wealth for all in Memphis,” said Joann Massey, the city of Memphis’ Business Diversity & Compliance director.

Stakeholders involved speak of the need for efforts like Propel to “close the gap” – to plug holes in entrepreneurs’ skill sets that may be the result of things like lack of access to mentors or to generational wealth.

“There’s a skills gap that exists out there, because a lot of these folks – they don’t have access to mentors or to a family member who’s done it, access to wealth, someone able to make a few phone calls,” Fowlkes said. “These programs are great, but to be candid, it’s only half the equation. If we’re not teaching them how to pitch and matching that with changing the environment they’re in, then the programs will fail.”