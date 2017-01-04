Rallings, City Council Discuss 'Layered' Approach to Crime

VOL. 132 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 03, 2017

Memphis City Councilman Philip Spinosa says shopping malls should consider providing some additional security measures instead of relying solely on Memphis Police to quell disturbances at the malls.

And Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said he is already exploring a more “layered” approach to policing that includes venues using more private security to work with police.

Spinosa made the call during council committee sessions Tuesday, Jan. 3, where Memphis Police brass reviewed their handling of two mall disturbances at Oak Court mall and Wolfchase Galleria.

A dozen people were arrested in the two disturbances, 10 at Wolfchase and two at Oak Court, according to Deputy Police Chief Terry Landrum, both on the evening of Dec. 26.

“One thing that could happen is parents can police their children,” Rallings told the council. “As we see things posted on social media that our children are posting, we can’t sit idly by.”

Spinosa agreed but also said he wants to talk with mall owners about beefing up their private security.

“Maybe they need to step it up a little bit,” he said. “Every year, if I’m not mistaken, I believe the malls reach out to y’all … and asking y’all to take our city-owned resources and put them in their parking lot. Maybe they could start providing the cameras.”

Landrum said police work with the malls and that many of the private security guards are off-duty police officers.

“They are part of our community,” Landrum added. “They pay taxes. They deserve protection like everybody else.”

In the Oak Court and Wolfchase incidents, police had contingency plans for such disturbances that he said allowed police to respond quickly by working with the malls.

Rallings says other cities have gone to a more layered approach that includes private security measures – most notably in Washington, D.C., where there are different police forces for different parts of the city, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol.

“You see a very strong presence of private security at almost every venue, and I think that’s something we need in Memphis,” Rallings said. “I think in Memphis many have relied on law enforcement to provide their security needs and I think that’s a model that we can’t sustain.”

Rallings and his staff are to meet with mall owners this week.

“I’m going to ask that the business community look at their businesses and make sure that they are doing everything in their power to make sure that the people who support their businesses are safe,” he said. “That means more private security.”

In other action Tuesday, the council approved $2 million extra in capital funding for the renovation of 170 N. Main St. , the 13-story building that was once the Donnelley J. Hill State Office Building.

The city bought the building from the state in May 2015 for $1.5 million with another $6.2 million in city funding to renovate the building as the new headquarters for the Memphis Police Department.

The total cost of the conversion and move in came to $8.4 million in 2015 including the estimated cost of the relocation process of the police department from the Criminal Justice Center.

The largest single item on the list for the additional city funding is $1 million for new chillers on the building. A new lighting control system for all floors, repairs to the cooling tower basins and replacing the cooling tower fan and parts are each six-figure items as well.

In Tuesday’s council vote, council member Kemp Conrad recused himself. Council member Reid Hedgepeth voted against the additional funding.

The police department is to occupy the top seven floors with other city agencies moving into the rest of the building which is on the Civic Center Plaza with City Hall.

The post-construction renovations are expected to be completed by the end of March.

In planning and development items, the council approved a custom auto business at 5960 Summer Ave. at Old Munson Road by Bryon James Motorcars Inc.

And the council approved a residential rezoning at Sanga Road north of Walnut Grove Road of 12.8 acres that will be the site of a 35-lot development by Laurel Glen LLC.

The council also scheduled its annual retreat for Jan. 21 at BRIDGES USA starting at 8 a.m.