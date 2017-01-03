Preparations Underway for New Vintage901 Festival

VOL. 132 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 03, 2017

For foodies and lovers of memorable culinary experiences like Stephanie Ferreira, the community around it all tends to be talked about with as much passion sometimes as the food and drink.

Like all tribes, foodies like Ferreira – who runs her family’s small event planning and floral businesses and who also has founded the new wine, food and music festival Vintage901 – speak a common language. They also share an interest in enjoying and enlightening themselves and each other about their passion.

“We are not aficionados or professionals in the industry,” says Ferreira, whose new festival runs from March 10-12. “We are the consumers that love to come together and have access to these cultural events. This is why an intentional space has been planned and will be created within this community to enjoy being alive and social.”

The new event, tickets for which are on sale now, has been her dream for many years. She decided to organize a team of small businesses and freelancers to help create what would become Vintage901, as a result partly of attending wine events and festivals around the country over the years with her husband and wanting to see one in Memphis.

Her goal: the creation of a space for people of all backgrounds to get together, share experiences and learn from each other while celebrating good wine, food and music.

The short description of what’s coming: Vintage901 is a three-day wine festival that will feature tastings, tapas, salsa, soul and jazz, among other things. The event will feature the best in artisanal wines, an array of local flavors with a nod to global sensibilities, and music that blends the classic and the eclectic.

Tickets – which can be purchased at https://www.vintage901.eventbrite.com/ – include three-day passes for $375 which include access to all three weekend events. Tickets are also available al-a-carte for each day: $225 for Friday’s Perfect Pairing, $87.50 for Saturday’s Grand Tasting, and $87.50 for Sunday’s Sparkling Brunch. Payment plans are also available.

The schedule is as follows:

• The March 10 event, Opening Toast and Perfect Pairings, will be hosted at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts, 225 S. Main St., from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event’s grand sommelier, Laurie Forster, will present the opening toast at the start of a three-course dinner provided by Restaurant Iris, and entertainment will be provided by international jazz sensation Monty Alexander.

• The March 11 Grand Tasting will feature wine tasting with selections prepared by Forster. Food demonstrations, food trucks and vendors will be on site at the Creative Arts Building on Tiger Lane from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and entertainment will be provided by Atlanta salsa group Willie Ziavino and the C.O.T. Band.

• The March 12 closing event, Sparkling Brunch, gives guests two locations to choose from, both from noon until 2 p.m. The first event features Memphis Stax Academy jazz instructor Stephen Lee and his trio at the FedEx Center at Shelby Farms, 415 Great View Drive E. The second event will be hosted at Belle: A Southern Bistro, 117 Union Ave., and will feature Memphis pop/soul artist Nick Black and his band.

Proceeds from Vintage901 will benefit Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

The festival’s launch shows there’s definitely an appetite, no pun intended, for such events in Memphis. The new event comes only a few months after the inaugural Memphis Food & Wine Festival at the Memphis Botanic Garden was held in October, a one-day bash that brought together local and national chefs and foodies from the city and beyond.