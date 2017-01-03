VOL. 132 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 03, 2017

19th Century Club Restaurant Hosts Grand Opening

Izakaya Restaurant, housed inside the 19th Century Club building at 1433 Union Ave., was scheduled to host its grand opening Jan. 1.

A Japanese-French fusion restaurant, Izakaya’s menu will offer a wide range of entrees from Japanese Kobe beef steaks and fusion dishes to traditional American fare. It’s set in one of Memphis’ historic architectural treasures, a mansion that’s been restored to its original charm and elegance when it was built in 1906.

The interior and exterior of the restaurant were restored by the Archer Construction Co., working with Looney Ricks Kiss architectural firm.

The main dining area features two levels of fixed seating, a large round private room, and full service bars all with views of the wide-open kitchen.

– Andy Meek

Community Foundation To Fund $224,000 in Grants

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis has announced grants totaling nearly $224,000 in its Nonprofit Capacity Building funding category.

The grant awards, to a total of 19 organizations, range from $2,500 to $21,762.

Each grantee must raise a dollar-for-dollar match. Nonprofit Capacity Building grants, which are awarded from the foundation’s Community Partnership Fund, are decided by a committee of community volunteers.

The grantees are:

• CHOICES (Memphis Center for Reproductive Health) – $10,000 for upgraded hardware

• Community Legal Center – $5,750 to develop a new business plan

• Girls Inc. of Memphis – $15,000 for a capital campaign feasibility study

• Latino Memphis – $19,000 to develop a new website and mobile app

• Memphis Brooks Museum of Art – $16,000 for a new audio guide system

• Memphis College of Art – $5,000 to overhaul Wi-Fi capabilities

• Memphis Library Foundation – $15,000 for an awareness campaign with professional staff training

• Meritan Inc. – $2,500 to purchase and implement DonorPerfect software

• Methodist Healthcare Foundation – $8,295 for mobile tablets and accessories for the

Congregational Health Network

• National Civil Rights Museum – $20,130 for a website redesign and migration

• Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. – $15,000 for software and hardware upgrades

• New Ballet Ensemble and School – $21,762 for a marketing plan and technology upgrades

• OUTMemphis – $7,150 for technology upgrades

• Playback Memphis – $7,500 for a feasibility study for expansion of core program

• Regional Inter-Faith Association (RIFA) – $8,160 for a new, mobile-friendly website

• RISE Foundation Inc. – $5,000 for website redesign

• Teach For America-Memphis – $10,000 to implement a texting platform

• UrbanArt Commission – $12,500 for a website redesign and associated rebranding

• Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis – $20,000 for Raiser’s Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT database software.

– Andy Meek

Turner Construction Taps Community Director

Turner Construction has named Jennifer Littlejohn the community and citizenship director of its Memphis and Nashville offices.

Littlejohn most recently served as director of communications for the Greater Memphis Alliance for a Competitive Workforce.

At Turner, Littlejohn will coordinate and implement Turner’s educational programs, such as Youthforce 2020 – a program designed to teach K-12 students about engineering and the building industry – and the Turner School of Construction Management, which offers free training seminars on subjects that impact small- to medium-sized firms owned by minorities and women. She will also oversee community affairs and assist with marketing, community outreach and operations, including administering the Minority and Women in Business Enterprise Program, which facilitates relationships between Turner and minority- and women-owned businesses.

Littlejohn will also work closely with the business development and human resources departments to identify and administer policies and programs relating to affirmative action, equal employment opportunity, compliance and diversity. And she will work with Turner’s marketing, public relations and business development teams on alignment and marketing strategy.

– Andy Meek

Nashville Retimes 550 Traffic Signals to Address Growth

Nashville officials have synchronized hundreds of traffic signals to help address the traffic brought on by the city’s rapid growth.

The city says Metro Public Works finished a project earlier this month to re-time 550 signals along 18 major pikes and corridors.

Mayor Megan Barry says retiming the signals is a low-cost, short-term solution while the city explores large-scale transportation options.

Chip Knauf, chief traffic engineer with Metro Public Works, says drivers may only notice subtle changes in daily commutes, but cumulative data will show reduced delays.

Metro Public Works has collected before-and-after travel times, which will be published in a report early next year.

– The Associated Press

Arkansas Adults Not Visiting Doctor Due to Cost Decreases

A report by a private foundation said the percentage of Arkansas adults who went without medical care because of the cost decreased last year.

The Commonwealth Fund’s report released last week shows 16 percent of adults in Arkansas went without health care because of the cost in 2015, compared to 18 percent in 2014.

The report, citing information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the percentage of adults across the nation who went without health care in the past year for the same reason fell from 14 percent in 2014 to 13 percent in 2015, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Commonwealth Fund compiled information on changes in health care access across the country since Jan. 1, 2014, when new subsidies for coverage became available under the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement director Joe Thompson said the report showed the gains that will be at stake as a Republican-controlled Congress and President-elect Donald Trump plan to go through with their promises on repealing the current health care law.

“If the Affordable Care Act is repealed without an immediate replacement strategy, these numbers will dramatically reverse and significant turmoil will be injected into the health insurance marketplace,” Thompson said.

As of Sept. 30, more than 324,000 people were covered under Arkansas’ expanded Medicaid program, and an additional nearly 71,000 residents were signed up as of Dec. 15 for the Affordable Care Act. The ACA makes tax-credit subsidies available through health insurance exchanges to people who don’t qualify for Medicaid.

– The Associated Press